Pennsylvania State

erienewsnow.com

Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which includes three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Governor Shapiro nominates Michelle Henry to serve as Attorney General

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Josh Shapiro announced the nomination of Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry to serve as Attorney General, and that her nomination has been sent to the Senate for advice and consent. With decades of experience as a prosecutor and First Deputy under then-Attorney General Shapiro, Michelle Henry will be prepared on day […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s new governor spoke to the people on inauguration day, and they heard him loud and clear | Social Views

The open letters to Gov. Josh Shapiro are pouring into PennLive’s Opinion page, with people from throughout the Commonwealth writing eloquent missives imploring him to lower taxes, improve education, end homelessness, stop police brutality and eradicate child poverty. Even two former Pennsylvania governors have weighed in. Everyone is vying...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Teacher's rights bill passes Senate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'The real McCoy': Greensburg native appointed acting Pa. attorney general

More than three decades ago, Michelle Henry was walking the halls of Greensburg Salem High School with her classmates. This week, the 53-year-old Greensburg native was named acting Pennsylvania attorney general. After graduating from high school and Allegheny College, Henry headed east to attend the Widener University School of Law,...
GREENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Five takeaways from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inaugural speech

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday delivered an inauguration speech touching on big themes, but skirted naming any specific policy initiatives. Shapiro recognized the lawmakers and four former governors sitting behind him, including his immediate predecessor, Tom Wolf. Diving into the substance of his speech, Shapiro touted his cabinet and administrative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem

Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania gubernatorial inauguration: Here's who attended

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro invited a variety of people to his inauguration on Tuesday. Those guests included victims of violence and sex abuse, small business owners and the widows of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who died in the line of duty. They sat on the...
HARRISBURG, PA
wpsu.org

Rural Pennsylvanians say high living costs are their biggest issue

The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by Save the Children Action Network. Rural voters said the biggest problems were gas prices, general inflation and food prices. Three-quarters said they were changing how or what food they buy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

