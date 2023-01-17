Read full article on original website
Losing primary candidate Dave McCormick signals he’ll run vs. Pa.’s Bob Casey
Shortly after Republicans’ disappointing November election, Dave McCormick hosted several dozen GOP strategists, donors, and insiders for drinks and food at his stately home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. For some, it was a bittersweet moment: If McCormick had been their U.S. Senate candidate against John Fetterman, a...
erienewsnow.com
Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which includes three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
Governor Shapiro nominates Michelle Henry to serve as Attorney General
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Josh Shapiro announced the nomination of Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry to serve as Attorney General, and that her nomination has been sent to the Senate for advice and consent. With decades of experience as a prosecutor and First Deputy under then-Attorney General Shapiro, Michelle Henry will be prepared on day […]
phillyvoice.com
Pa. senators make push to allow freedom of religious dress for teachers across the state
Pennsylvania senators are hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to eliminating an antiquated section from the state's education code that prohibits teachers from wearing religious dress in the classroom. A bill unanimously approved by lawmakers this week would allow educators the freedom to wear any clothing,...
Pennsylvania’s new governor spoke to the people on inauguration day, and they heard him loud and clear | Social Views
The open letters to Gov. Josh Shapiro are pouring into PennLive’s Opinion page, with people from throughout the Commonwealth writing eloquent missives imploring him to lower taxes, improve education, end homelessness, stop police brutality and eradicate child poverty. Even two former Pennsylvania governors have weighed in. Everyone is vying...
After historic election, historic challenges await Pa. Gov. Shapiro | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Gov. Josh Shapiro said he wants to be a governor for all Pennsylvanians. He has his work cut out for him. The post After historic election, historic challenges await Pa. Gov. Shapiro | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WGAL
Teacher's rights bill passes Senate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to wear religious garb, insignia
The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously approved a bill to eliminate a section from the state's Education Code that prohibits teachers from wearing anything that is a sign of their faith or demonstration.
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On his first full day in office, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order removing the requirement of having a four year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania. According to the Governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs, approximately 65,000 jobs, will now...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'The real McCoy': Greensburg native appointed acting Pa. attorney general
More than three decades ago, Michelle Henry was walking the halls of Greensburg Salem High School with her classmates. This week, the 53-year-old Greensburg native was named acting Pennsylvania attorney general. After graduating from high school and Allegheny College, Henry headed east to attend the Widener University School of Law,...
Some lawmakers are trying to sneak through legislation to advance their hardline agenda | Opinion
Despite Pennsylvania voters’ overwhelming rejection of hardliner policies this past November, as the new legislative session begins, it’s clear very little has changed in Harrisburg.
Five takeaways from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inaugural speech
Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday delivered an inauguration speech touching on big themes, but skirted naming any specific policy initiatives. Shapiro recognized the lawmakers and four former governors sitting behind him, including his immediate predecessor, Tom Wolf. Diving into the substance of his speech, Shapiro touted his cabinet and administrative...
Pennsylvania state lawmakers convicted of a felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
“Name another job, where you get convicted of a crime and can remain in that job for years? So why should elected leaders be treated any differently?”. A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem
Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
wtae.com
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
WGAL
Pennsylvania gubernatorial inauguration: Here's who attended
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro invited a variety of people to his inauguration on Tuesday. Those guests included victims of violence and sex abuse, small business owners and the widows of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who died in the line of duty. They sat on the...
Gov. Shapiro signs first executive order, opens thousands of jobs to people without 4-year degree
Effective immediately, 92% of all state government jobs no longer require a four-year college degree.
Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? Here’s the full list
The proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service.
WGME
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
wpsu.org
Rural Pennsylvanians say high living costs are their biggest issue
The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by Save the Children Action Network. Rural voters said the biggest problems were gas prices, general inflation and food prices. Three-quarters said they were changing how or what food they buy.
