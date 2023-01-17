Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Three people arrested after shots were fired at group on Holworthy Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people were arrested after Rochester Police say shots were fired into a group of people on Tuesday afternoon. According to RPD, 24-year-old Leshawn Batz, 24, fired shots at the group on Holworthy Street and Christopher Oneal, 25 returned fire. Both were charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.
iheart.com
3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting
Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest man for fatal stabbing in September
Rochester Police say the incident took place at 27 Angle St. Officials have identified 46-year-old LaJason Lovett as the person who stabbed and killed Dubois. Police say they took Lovett into custody on Wednesday and he has been charged with murder. Lovett will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Thursday at 9:30 am. He was on probation for a previous assault charge at the time of the murder.
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
2 arrested for attempted murders in Geneva shooting, stabbing incident
Lovett Jr., 32, allegedly displayed a handgun during the argument, shooting the male several times in the chest and face.
Geneva police officer injured during burglary arrest
Geneva Police were responding to call for a burglary-in-progress at a business on North Exchange Street at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Guilty in Triple Shooting
A Rochester man has been convicted in a triple shooting at a strip club. 30-year-old Michael Parnell was found guilty of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges. Prosecutors say he shot two men inside The Barrel on Anderson Avenue in July 2021, and one man outside. All three...
WHEC TV-10
Two people arrested after shooting and stabbing at house in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. — Police say two people were arrested for attempted murder after an early morning shooting and a stabbing on Jan. 7 at a house in Geneva. Geneva Police say Jerry Lovett Jr. shot a 54-year-old man multiple times in the chest and face during an argument at the house on North Genesee Street. The gunshot victim was hospitalized and later released.
Man arrested after Ridgeway Ave shooting, kicked police officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave. The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave. Upon their arrival, RPD officers say […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Guilty of Murder in 2021 Homicide
A Rochester man has been found guilty of 2nd-degree murder. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Rashad Albert-Brown gunned down Tarrell McKnight outside a home on Watkin Terrace, just off Clifford Avenue, in December 2021. The two had a fight at a party at the same home the night before. Albert-Brown will be...
Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
13 WHAM
Pedestrian injured in Gates hit-and-run dies
Gates, N.Y. — A woman injured in a hit-and-run crash on Elmgrove Road over the weekend has died, police announced Wednesday. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton, died Tuesday after being hit late Sunday night near the Westside Family YMCA. Investigators said Wells was walking when she appeared to lose...
rochesterfirst.com
Angle Street murder suspect arrested
Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
13 WHAM
Police: Crash involving stolen car in Rochester linked to dangerous trend
Rochester, N.Y. — A quiet night for Joshua Dressler and his girlfriend turned frightening Tuesday, as police said a suspect in a stolen car crashed into two cars in front of their home on Vassar Street. "My room is the front room, and all we heard was a tire...
RPD investigating two shootings near each other, minutes apart
The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating two shootings that occurred within blocks of each other Tuesday night on Magee Ave and Arborwood Lane.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening County Employees
A Rochester man is accused of making several threats toward county employees. Deputies say 34-year-old Raymond Girard repeatedly called the County Office Building, at one point making direct threats toward County Executive Adam Bello, among others. He's charged with making a terroristic threat, harassment, and child endangerment. Girard also faces...
5-year-old in critical condition after house fire in Wilson
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a house fire late Wednesday night, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Rochester Autozone arson suspect charged
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the Autozone at 1154 East Main St. on fire. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters was called by the store’s manager Friday, who said someone entered the store, lit a bag of fast food items on […]
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old charged after pursuit, crash on Avenue A
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A teenager is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Rochester. Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, state police tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car. The driver took off, leading troopers on a brief chase before crashing on Avenue A, near Gladys Street. The 15-year-old driving the car was taken into custody.
