Rochester Police say the incident took place at 27 Angle St. Officials have identified 46-year-old LaJason Lovett as the person who stabbed and killed Dubois. Police say they took Lovett into custody on Wednesday and he has been charged with murder. Lovett will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Thursday at 9:30 am. He was on probation for a previous assault charge at the time of the murder.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO