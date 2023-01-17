Effective: 2023-01-19 22:06:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...White Pine County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

EUREKA COUNTY, NV ・ 55 MINUTES AGO