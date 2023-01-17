'Paul will live on in the hearts and minds of those individuals who he so greatly helped during his career.'. The complications of life, its ambiguities, the borders between overlapping subjects, regulations or laws — the kinds of things that frighten most of us — pulsed through Paul Lambert like an eternal spring. The former staff counsel to Sen. Dempsey Barron and several state licensing boards, who founded the National Association of Chiropractic Attorneys in 1978, absorbed history books and law journals throughout his career.

