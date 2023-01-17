Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Florida House unveils universal voucher bill, top priority of Paul Renner
'HB 1 will give every parent the freedom to customize their children’s education with a learning program that fits their unique needs.'. Parents of a K-12 public school-age child in Florida would be eligible to receive a voucher to send their student to a private school next year under a bill filed in the Florida House.
floridapolitics.com
Secretary of State: Florida can ‘improve’ the process on informing felons if they’re eligible to vote
Secretary of State Cord Byrd, however, did not give specifics at a House panel meeting. Ever since the Legislature required felons to pay court fees after they’ve completed their sentences, the state has never provided an accessible system to determine their eligibility to vote — and the issue has rankled voting rights groups.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools
Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
floridapolitics.com
Lobbyist and legal scholar Paul Lambert dies at 76
'Paul will live on in the hearts and minds of those individuals who he so greatly helped during his career.'. The complications of life, its ambiguities, the borders between overlapping subjects, regulations or laws — the kinds of things that frighten most of us — pulsed through Paul Lambert like an eternal spring. The former staff counsel to Sen. Dempsey Barron and several state licensing boards, who founded the National Association of Chiropractic Attorneys in 1978, absorbed history books and law journals throughout his career.
floridapolitics.com
Diagnosis for 1.18.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. — Expire or extend — For two years, Florida health care providers have enjoyed civil liability protections...
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.18.23
Here's your AM rundown of people, politics and policy in the Sunshine State. Welcome to the world — Republican fundraising consultant Katie Ballard and her husband Brian Logan, Senior Manager for U.S. State Government Affairs at SAP, grew their family last week with the birth of daughter Natalie James Logan, 19 inches, 7 lbs. 7 oz., Thursday, Jan. 12. Big sisters Rileigh and Olivia are already teaching Natalie about proper disclaimers, and all are healthy and very blessed.
Editorial: DeSantis goes to school on Florida: Here come the thought police
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently described "culture wars" as, at bottom, an attempt by American oligarchs to distract the middle class from the oligarchs' efforts to reap what unguarded riches they could. That provides an explanation for many unfathomable actions political leaders have taken on their behalf, from decimation of environmental enforcement to tax cuts for the 1 percenters to IRS budget cuts that make it harder to collect even those reduced taxes. But,...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 1.18.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson named a new Director for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Water Policy.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Sal Nuzzo named SVP at James Madison Institute
'Sal’s contributions to the entire organization and movement cannot be overstated.'. Tallahassee-based think tank The James Madison Institute is promoting Sal Nuzzo from Vice President to Senior Vice President. “As JMI grows and expands our presence both in Florida and beyond, Sal’s contributions to the entire organization and movement...
islandernews.com
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
floridapolitics.com
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations
The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
floridapolitics.com
‘I’m in’: Annette Taddeo announces bid for Florida Democratic Party Chair
‘Our party is at a critical juncture, and we must pave a new way forward together.’. Two days after a two dozen Generation Z activists from across the state implored her to take the plunge, former Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo confirmed she is running for Florida Democratic Party Chair. Taddeo...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis pledges mental health funds for Hurricane Ian victims
'The funding we awarded today is an important part of the recovery process.'. Residents in the path of Hurricane Ian, which hit the state as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, will be eligible for expanded mental health services under a $13.8 million grant Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering state officials to use to aid victims.
DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned that it’s too soon to expect the property insurance reforms the Legislature passed last month to result in lower rates or increased availability of coverage. “It’s going to take a little while longer before you see [results] — but I think the response has been very positive,” DeSantis said […] The post DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
AG Ashley Moody warns that fentanyl vapes are latest threat to Florida youth
Florida’s Attorney General continues to sound the alarm about the scourge of fentanyl, warning that the toxic substance continues to insinuate its way into new products. In a new video, Ashley Moody offered her latest in a series of warnings about the illicit poison, noting it is now reportedly finding its way into vape cartridges.
floridaphoenix.com
Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know
Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
