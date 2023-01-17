Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?Ted RiversLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
City Council adopts measures to address issues raised by Brown's Dairy project in Central City
Sparked by concerns about an entire city block of luxury short-term rentals under construction in Central City on a site that was supposed to be developed as affordable housing, the City Council on Thursday adopted two measures designed to prevent such situations from happening in the future. The measures, sponsored...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Dec. 27-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 6, 7, 8, SQUARE 37: donation, no value stated, Joseph A. Day to Kathryn Day Hoover. N. MONEY HILL PARKWAY 79580: $275,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to Weston B. Acosta and Ashley Steele Acosta. NIBLICK ST. 73164: donation, no value stated, Alejandro Leyton to America A....
NOLA.com
The plan was to build 53 affordable homes in Central City. Instead, they're short-term rentals.
Two years ago, a group of developers unveiled plans to turn the site of the shuttered Brown’s Dairy in Central City into a full city block of affordable housing units. The project entailed building 53 two-family homes marketed to homebuyers earning less than $65,000 a year. It impressed New Orleans City Council members, who praised the plan that would give low- and middle-income residents a chance to create wealth by living on one side of a double and renting out the other.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Council member calls for level playing field for trash collectors
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans garbage contract that had been one of the lowest in the area was rebid and the new contracts will cost taxpayers millions of dollars more each year. The city dumped its contract with Metro Disposal as residents complained about inconsistent pickups and garbage...
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
NOLA.com
Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park
Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish has $5.6M to address homelessness. How should the money be spent?
Jefferson Parish is seeking public input on how it should spend $5.6 million from the federal government to provide housing services to those experiencing homelessness. The pandemic era funding must be used to primarily benefit individuals or families from the following qualifying populations:. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness;. Those at...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish sends hauler back to River Ridge to pick up Christmas trees after missed collection
Jefferson Parish is sending its garbage hauler back into River Ridge and other neighborhoods to pick up discarded Christmas trees after residents complained that they were overlooked during last week’s scheduled collection. Katherine Constanza, the parish’s environmental affairs director, said Wednesday that Waste Connections and its subcontractors are “aware...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Parish Council Expands Thibodaux Office Complex with New Purchase
The Lafourche Parish Council opened its first council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, January 10 with the appointment of new chairperson and vice chair positions for the new fiscal year. District Seven Council member Armand Autin was appointed Lafourche Parish Chairperson for the 2023 fiscal year, while District Eight Council...
NOLA.com
Questions raised after Ascension Parish major drainage pumps catch fire
Dubbed the "crown jewel" of Ascension Parish's drainage system, the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station was completely shut for a little more than eight hours on a rainy day in late December, allowing waters to rise for a time but not flood any structures, a preliminary analysis has found. Three...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a new crime task force. At raucous meeting, council asks if it's enough
At a raucous, 6½-hour City Council meeting, featuring insults lobbed by agitated residents and more than one intervention from law enforcement, council members raised doubts about Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to tackle the city’s grave crime problem with a new task force. Under mounting pressure to curb...
NOLA.com
Barbara Lacen-Keller, political and cultural figure known as "mayor of Central City," dies at 76
Barbara Lacen-Keller, a straight-talking New Orleans civic figure spanning the worlds of culture and politics who was known as the “mayor of Central City,” died Monday at 76. Daughter Kelly Dixon said Lacen-Keller died after a brief illness. A founding member of cultural groups like the Lady Buckjumpers...
NOLA.com
Slidell Heritage funds for nonprofits
The 25th annual Slidell Heritage Festival will be held July 1 at Heritage Park, and local nonprofit groups are encouraged to apply for festival funds. Applicants must demonstrate a need and explain the purpose for which the funds will be used. Those selected must submit a final report validating that the funds were used for the purpose awarded and provide significant support and volunteers on the day of the event or as otherwise needed for a successful event. Applications can be downloaded at www.slidellheritagefest.org and must be received by email or postmarked no later than Jan. 27.
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's investment firm raises $50M for new fund aimed at Gulf Coast real estate
Benson Capital Partners, the investment firm launched by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson in 2019, has raised $50 million from local investors for a new real estate investment fund focused on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Benson Capital Real Estate I, LP, as the fund is called, officially...
NOLA.com
New Orleans pays city workers at least $15 per hour. Should Jefferson Parish follow suit?
With New Orleans offering city workers a wage of at least $15 per hour, Jefferson Parish government is evaluating whether it needs to follow suit in order to remain competitive and help fill hundreds of vacancies in its workforce. In June, the parish hired The Archer Company, a South Carolina-based...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
NOLA.com
Organizers of LaToya Cantrell recall say they're preparing a final push with 5 weeks to go
With five weeks remaining to meet a Feb. 22 deadline, organizers of the campaign to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell say they have more than 30,000 of the roughly 54,000 signatures needed to put the question on the ballot. Based on that count — which has not been shared publicly for...
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: It's going to take a village to attack the crime problem
I continue to be frustrated and deeply concerned about the ongoing crime in New Orleans. Though we know it happens frequently, it's shocking when crime, especially violent crime, touches us or someone we love or know. We're alarmed. We want action. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is right to form...
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column: Violence has families moving
Want to know one of the reasons why people are leaving Louisiana? Ask Reginald Taylor and Ronique Jones-Taylor, the parents of 15-year-old Ronie Taylor who was shot to death at a birthday party in Bogalusa on Dec. 9. Two other 14-year-olds were both injured in the attack. Jones-Taylor said she...
Comments / 0