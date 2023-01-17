ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

The plan was to build 53 affordable homes in Central City. Instead, they're short-term rentals.

Two years ago, a group of developers unveiled plans to turn the site of the shuttered Brown’s Dairy in Central City into a full city block of affordable housing units. The project entailed building 53 two-family homes marketed to homebuyers earning less than $65,000 a year. It impressed New Orleans City Council members, who praised the plan that would give low- and middle-income residents a chance to create wealth by living on one side of a double and renting out the other.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park

Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish sends hauler back to River Ridge to pick up Christmas trees after missed collection

Jefferson Parish is sending its garbage hauler back into River Ridge and other neighborhoods to pick up discarded Christmas trees after residents complained that they were overlooked during last week’s scheduled collection. Katherine Constanza, the parish’s environmental affairs director, said Wednesday that Waste Connections and its subcontractors are “aware...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell Heritage funds for nonprofits

The 25th annual Slidell Heritage Festival will be held July 1 at Heritage Park, and local nonprofit groups are encouraged to apply for festival funds. Applicants must demonstrate a need and explain the purpose for which the funds will be used. Those selected must submit a final report validating that the funds were used for the purpose awarded and provide significant support and volunteers on the day of the event or as otherwise needed for a successful event. Applications can be downloaded at www.slidellheritagefest.org and must be received by email or postmarked no later than Jan. 27.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: It's going to take a village to attack the crime problem

I continue to be frustrated and deeply concerned about the ongoing crime in New Orleans. Though we know it happens frequently, it's shocking when crime, especially violent crime, touches us or someone we love or know. We're alarmed. We want action. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is right to form...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Violence has families moving

Want to know one of the reasons why people are leaving Louisiana? Ask Reginald Taylor and Ronique Jones-Taylor, the parents of 15-year-old Ronie Taylor who was shot to death at a birthday party in Bogalusa on Dec. 9. Two other 14-year-olds were both injured in the attack. Jones-Taylor said she...
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy