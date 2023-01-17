Britney Spears issued a statement on Instagram regarding reports about her that surfaced after an outing on Jan. 13. The singer responded directly to TMZ’s report that she was acting “erratic” while out to dinner with her husband, Sam Asghari. “I’m sure I brought a billion smiles to me looking like SHREK at a restaurant,” Britney wrote. “I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant… it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE. I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the ball to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past!!!”

3 DAYS AGO