Florida State

‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations

By Jesse Scheckner
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago
independant
2d ago

Ticketmaster should be banned. Ridiculous to allow that company to buy up camp sites. Ought to be a limit on how many sites any business or person can reserve.

48
Bear G
2d ago

this is a good idea..Floridian taxpayers pay for the upkeep on these sites..so we should get first shot at them...that part where there is ticket scalping..should be illegal..

43
Regina Musser
2d ago

yes about time The camp sights I wanna stay at my hometown can't because our state booked from snow birds not right we don't even get chance

20
