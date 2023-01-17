Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech
The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”
"Don't be ugly": Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert get into loud argument in House restroom
The mounting tension between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., reached its boiling point when the pair got into a heated exchange in the women's bathroom during the House floor vote on January 3, according to The Daily Beast. The two women were "nearly in a screaming...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’
Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Trump rival and renowned U.S. House member Jamie Raskin has been diagnosed with cancer
Jamie Raskin, a well-known Democratic legislator in the United States who presided over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives, said on Wednesday that he had been given a cancer diagnosis.
msn.com
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6
Michael Fanone blasted the scant GOP attendance at a Jan. 6 remembrance ceremony at the Capitol. "It's an embarrassment for their party, and it's disgraceful behavior," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. Multiple outlets reported that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was the only GOP lawmaker at the Friday event. Former DC Metropolitan...
'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
Mitch McConnell has achieved his goals in the Senate. What's left? Save GOP from Trump.
Mitch McConnell has achieved his ambitions as a senator: To be majority leader and to be the longest-serving party leader. What's left? Donald Trump.
Rep. Cori Bush Says Republicans Are Using Black Speaker Candidate As 'Prop'
"I want him to understand: they're only using you," the Missouri Democrat told HuffPost of her ultraconservative colleague Rep. Byron Donalds.
What the 21 McCarthy holdouts got in committee assignments
WASHINGTON — The 21 House Republicans who initially blocked Rep. Kevin McCarthy from winning the speakership had demanded big changes to House rules, but they also wanted more influence on the congressional committees that will set the GOP agenda over the next two years. While not every holdout got...
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
Exclusive: Justice Department allegedly concealed hundreds of Hunter Biden & James Biden's records, lawyer claims
The Department of Justice is allegedly concealing hundreds of Hunter Biden and James Biden records, according to claims that a lawyer in a report has made. A lawyer, Kevin Evans, has made some damning claims that the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) is attempting to hide hundreds of documents that could potentially be responsive.
Kevin McCarthy gives awkward response to claims George Santos staffer impersonated his aide
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to reports that one of George Santos’s staffers had passed themselves off as his chief of staff in campaign calls to Republicans on Tuesday, and declined still to make a forceful condemnation of the newly elected congressman.A staffer named Sam Miele is accused of posing at Mr McCarthy’s chief of staff Dan Meyer and soliciting donations from supporters in 2021 — an accusation that could potentially have legal implications depending on what was actually said during the calls.Mr McCarthy has largely tried to avoid commenting on the House’s most controversial member, as Mr McCarthy...
Comments / 0