Harrisonburg, VA

969wsig.com

Elkton hires manager back

Greg Lunsford is back as Elkton’s Town Manager. Elkton Town Council unanimously agreed to rehire Lunsford at last evening’s meeting. He previously served as town manager from February of 2020 to last June when he was let go by the council on a 4-2 vote. That vote to...
ELKTON, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Huge proposed development sparks massive public discussion, then earns planning commission’s support

After considering arguments Tuesday for and against a nearly 900-unit housing development along Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project for the city council’s approval. The planning commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening focused on the proposed...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Proposal for Lake Anna hotel, restaurant moves forward

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a proposed hotel and restaurant on Lake Anna. On Tuesday night, supervisors approved a planned unit development for the hotel. The project will occupy about 15 acres near Mitchell Creek on New Bridge Road.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
969wsig.com

Bus line logs over 12-thousand trips

A local bus line connecting Augusta County to Charlottesville has been busy over its first 16 months of life. According to the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, the Afton Express has logged over 12-thousand trips between Charlottesville and the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area. That’s part of the agency’s first Afton Express Annual Report, which also celebrates the service’s transition from demonstration project to permanent fixture within the BRITE Bus system.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools

Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Breaking News: Greene’s Water and Sewer Department flushed with Lunsford’s exit

***UPDATE – January 18, 2022 – 2:15 p.m.*** Greene County government announced Wednesday afternoon that county Planning Director/Zoning Administrator James F. “Jim” Frydl will assume the role of interim water and sewer director effective February 17, the day current director Greg Lunsford leaves to become the town of Elkton’s new manager. Tuesday night, Elkton’s town council approved Lunsford’s re-hiring for the position he was fired from back on June 20, 2022 under a different regime Ruckersville District Board of Supervisor Member Davis Lamb told The GreeneJournal earlier Tuesday that supervisors had learned of Lunsford’s pending leave during a closed-meeting session prior to the...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
969wsig.com

Route 682 in Rockingham County Scheduled to Reopen today

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va – Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) in the Mount Crawford area of Rockingham County is scheduled to reopen today. Route 682 traffic has been following a three-mile detour since March 2022, as contractors replaced the bridge over Pleasant Run and made several roadway improvements. Motorists should...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock paramedics seek improved living quarters

A big problem, said Woodstock EMT Angela Spinelli, is that nobody is entering the EMS field. The demand and the supply aren’t matching up. There just aren’t enough people becoming paramedics or EMTs. And there’s a high turnover rate. “Maybe they were a paramedic, and now they’ve gone to PA (physician’s assistant) school, or now they’ve become a nurse. They’re leaving the industry,” Spinelli said. “So everybody’s fighting over the same talent pool.”
WOODSTOCK, VA
WHSV

Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

HPD offers Police Academy

The Harrisonburg Police Department has opened the application period for this year’s Community Police Academy. It’s a program that brings citizens inside the department, offering a chance to see how the Harrisonburg Police functions on a daily basis and a better understanding of the role they play in the community.
HARRISONBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

State confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County

Virginia poultry owners strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the agency's Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal power outage affects thousands

Jan. 17 at 6 a.m. approximately 1,100 homes and businesses on the southside of Front Royal suffered a complete power loss. The power loss affected the citizens and businesses as well as Warren County Public Schools who delayed their opening by 2 hours. Front Royal reports that power was lost...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
969wsig.com

WDBJ7.com

Augusta Free Press

