The Citizen Online
Southside Church supports REACHGa scholarships
Southside Church is helping support the academic dreams of Fayette County Public Schools students with a generous donation to the REACH Georgia scholarship program. Southside Church included the REACHGa scholarship program as part of the BeRich giving campaign at their church. The funds will make it possible to receive matching funds from the state REACHGa organization to name several new 8th grade REACHGa scholars in 2023.
fox5atlanta.com
This is when students in Spalding County are now expected to return to the classroom
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Students in Griffin-Spalding County Schools now will return to the classroom for a half day on Friday. The district made that decision Wednesday after assessing the continued cleanup following last week's tornadoes. Five confirmed tornadoes, most EF-2 and one EF-3, tore through the county. School staff reported...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Gwinnett elementary school comes together to help 5th grader battling brain cancer
LILBURN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County elementary school came together as a family Thursday to help one of their own. Fifth grader Genesis Garcia,10, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at Hopkins Elementary in Lilburn where a teacher and fellow student gave the...
Everton Blair exits Gwinnett school board after historic four years
Everton Blair served on the Gwinnett County school board during the pandemic, a major leadership change and a sharp increase in public involvement in the district.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb school district unveils strategic plan for 2023-28
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cobb County School District has proposed an updated strategic plan. The 2023-28 update, presented Thursday at a Cobb Board of Education work session, outlines a set of nine skills for high school graduates to master, broken into three categories. The plan...
The Citizen Online
Georgia Tech pilot program focuses on computer science
Learning never stops for Fayette County Public Schools teachers, leading them to Georgia Tech to prepare to teach mini-classes on computer science. Fayette is one of just 8 counties teaming up with Georgia Tech, specifically the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) and the Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC), on a pilot program to expand access to computer science topics and provide resources and expertise to teachers.
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from Henry Board of Commissioners
Less than two months after being elected to office, Kevin Lewis was named the vice chairman of the Henry County Board of Commissioners for 2023. The vote by his fellow commissioners came January 4 at the board’s first regular meeting of the year. Lewis won the election for the...
The Citizen Online
McIntosh’s Sundar among top 300 science scholars
McIntosh High’s Aadhav Sundar is one of the country’s most promising young science minds. Society for Science announced Sundar as one of the top 300 scholars in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search. Sundar’s project “A Feasibility Study of Lightweight Polylactic Acid Fused Deposition Modeled Propeller Prototyping” earned...
The Citizen Online
Connor Robert Sheahan, 19
Connor Robert Sheahan, 19, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born July 25, 2003, in Atlanta to Kevin & Christy Lancaster Sheahan. Connor was preceded in by his grandparents, Dorothy & Kenneth Lancaster, Kevin Sheahan, and Barbara Alley. Connor was an outgoing, inviting, and loving young man who...
Mableton residents turn out in droves to support de-annexing from new city
Resident-turned-activist Christie Lynn had high hopes of mobilizing community support for de-annexing portions of Mablet...
WXIA 11 Alive
Johns Creek to host Lunar New Year Festival
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — As many Georgians prepare to say goodbye to the first month of 2023, there are several communities working to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. This year's 15-day celebration technically begins on Jan. 22 but the City of Johns Creek is hosting its Lunar New Year festival on Saturday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Jasper County Schools remains closed for students Tuesday
MONTICELLO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jasper County public schools will be closed for students Tuesday, Jan. 17. Faculty and staff members are expected to report to work on a regular schedule. Jasper County Charter System posted on its Facebook page that the administrative team will continue to assess conditions...
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
Henry County acquires helicopter, introduces new aviation unit
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett introduced his agency's new helicopter and its pilots Wednesday afternoon at a news conference held with leaders from local government and other law enforcement agencies.
Roswell church planning mixed-use redevelopment for shopping center in $13M purchase
Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect to correct purchasers’ of the property....
The Citizen Online
What secrets lie beneath Crosstown Road rezoning?
On January 19 the Peachtree City Council will hold a Public Hearing regarding the rezoning of seven properties at the intersection of Highway 74 and Crosstown Parkway. The properties are zoned General Industrial (GI) or Light Industrial (LI). Years ago, prior to commercial construction on these properties, they were granted...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
PLANetizen
Decatur Moves Closer to Legalizing Duplexes, ‘Missing Middle Housing’
The City Commission of Decatur, Georgia voted this week to once again permit duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in the city’s single-family zoned districts, reports Zoe Seller in Decaturish. The ordinance requires a second vote to pass. In addition to the upzoning plan, the commission will also vote on a...
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Stone Mountain conducted a Freedom March & Honorary Street Renaming Celebration. The street that was once E. Mountain Street is now named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in honor of the Great Civil Rights Activist.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon. According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
