Southside Church is helping support the academic dreams of Fayette County Public Schools students with a generous donation to the REACH Georgia scholarship program. Southside Church included the REACHGa scholarship program as part of the BeRich giving campaign at their church. The funds will make it possible to receive matching funds from the state REACHGa organization to name several new 8th grade REACHGa scholars in 2023.

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO