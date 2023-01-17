ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

The Citizen Online

Southside Church supports REACHGa scholarships

Southside Church is helping support the academic dreams of Fayette County Public Schools students with a generous donation to the REACH Georgia scholarship program. Southside Church included the REACHGa scholarship program as part of the BeRich giving campaign at their church. The funds will make it possible to receive matching funds from the state REACHGa organization to name several new 8th grade REACHGa scholars in 2023.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb school district unveils strategic plan for 2023-28

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cobb County School District has proposed an updated strategic plan. The 2023-28 update, presented Thursday at a Cobb Board of Education work session, outlines a set of nine skills for high school graduates to master, broken into three categories. The plan...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Georgia Tech pilot program focuses on computer science

Learning never stops for Fayette County Public Schools teachers, leading them to Georgia Tech to prepare to teach mini-classes on computer science. Fayette is one of just 8 counties teaming up with Georgia Tech, specifically the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) and the Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC), on a pilot program to expand access to computer science topics and provide resources and expertise to teachers.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Updates from Henry Board of Commissioners

Less than two months after being elected to office, Kevin Lewis was named the vice chairman of the Henry County Board of Commissioners for 2023. The vote by his fellow commissioners came January 4 at the board’s first regular meeting of the year. Lewis won the election for the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

McIntosh’s Sundar among top 300 science scholars

McIntosh High’s Aadhav Sundar is one of the country’s most promising young science minds. Society for Science announced Sundar as one of the top 300 scholars in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search. Sundar’s project “A Feasibility Study of Lightweight Polylactic Acid Fused Deposition Modeled Propeller Prototyping” earned...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

Connor Robert Sheahan, 19

Connor Robert Sheahan, 19, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born July 25, 2003, in Atlanta to Kevin & Christy Lancaster Sheahan. Connor was preceded in by his grandparents, Dorothy & Kenneth Lancaster, Kevin Sheahan, and Barbara Alley. Connor was an outgoing, inviting, and loving young man who...
NEWNAN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Johns Creek to host Lunar New Year Festival

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — As many Georgians prepare to say goodbye to the first month of 2023, there are several communities working to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. This year's 15-day celebration technically begins on Jan. 22 but the City of Johns Creek is hosting its Lunar New Year festival on Saturday.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Jasper County Schools remains closed for students Tuesday

MONTICELLO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jasper County public schools will be closed for students Tuesday, Jan. 17. Faculty and staff members are expected to report to work on a regular schedule. Jasper County Charter System posted on its Facebook page that the administrative team will continue to assess conditions...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

What secrets lie beneath Crosstown Road rezoning?

On January 19 the Peachtree City Council will hold a Public Hearing regarding the rezoning of seven properties at the intersection of Highway 74 and Crosstown Parkway. The properties are zoned General Industrial (GI) or Light Industrial (LI). Years ago, prior to commercial construction on these properties, they were granted...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
PLANetizen

Decatur Moves Closer to Legalizing Duplexes, ‘Missing Middle Housing’

The City Commission of Decatur, Georgia voted this week to once again permit duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in the city’s single-family zoned districts, reports Zoe Seller in Decaturish. The ordinance requires a second vote to pass. In addition to the upzoning plan, the commission will also vote on a...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon. According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

