Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone
IOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months. What’s new in iOS...
CNET
It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone
An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👀 Google's "Grogu" tracker
Plus a Pixel Fold dummy model, Galaxy S23 cases, The Last of Us podcast, and online curses. 🥶 Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority! Yesterday was Blue Monday, officially the most depressing day of the year — and we had snow in Scotland which still hasn’t melted. Luckily today’s a bit cheerier as it’s Terrific Tuesday (ok, so that’s not official, but I’m going with it).
Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far
How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
Disney and Starbucks are forcing employees back to the office, but your company is unlikely to be next
Only 3% of US CEOs are planning to reduce remote work at their companies, according to a survey from The Conference Board.
Digital Trends
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch
Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
The Verge
Microsoft launches Azure OpenAI service with ChatGPT coming soon
Microsoft is rolling out its Azure OpenAI service this week, allowing businesses to integrate tools like DALL-E into their own cloud apps. Microsoft has been testing this Azure service for just over a year, and it will soon include access to ChatGPT, the conversational AI that made headlines last year.
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
Digital Trends
T-Mobile is leaving AT&T and Verizon in the 5G dust
Ookla has just published its latest market report revealing where U.S. mobile carriers and smartphone manufacturers stand in terms of providing the best 5G and 4G/LTE services. Contents. Not surprisingly, T-Mobile remained in the top spot during the fourth quarter of 2022, eclipsing its rivals when it comes to median...
The world isn't ready for eSIM-only phones
We asked our readers if they thought OEMs should make eSIM-only phones. However, many think physical SIM cards should stick around for a while longer.
The Verge
The Google Home app’s new TV remote adds volume and play controls
The Google Home app for Android and iOS has been updated with an improved mobile-based remote for compatible smart TVs and “connected streaming or media devices.” In a tweet announcing the update last week, Google said that Home App users can now “easily control playback, switch inputs, adjust the volume, and more.”
Amazon begins cutting 18,000 workers in its biggest layoffs ever
Andy Jassy announced that Amazon employees impacted by its largest layoff in history will start to get notified Wednesday. The company plans to lay off just over 18,000 people.
The Verge
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is getting a battery diagnostic tool
Battery life was one of the most disappointing things about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Despite Samsung touting bigger upgraded batteries for the Watch 5 series, the claims didn’t hold up in our initial testing. However, it looks like Samsung is adding a tool that lets you check your Watch 5’s battery health from your phone. It won’t entirely fix the issue, but it’ll at least help users better maintain their watches.
The Verge
Google’s Android clock app now lets you record your own annoying alarm sound
Have you ever wanted to be woken from a dreamy slumber by the sound of your partner screaming at you to get out of bed, or perhaps your parents nagging you to get up for school? Well, Google has just the app update for you. The latest Android Clock app on Pixel devices now lets you record your own alarm and timer sounds. Ideal if you want to be woken slowly to the calming sounds of whales or something a lot more chaotic.
The easiest ways to make passive income online as a business owner, from digital courses to downloads
Some entrepreneurs are creating courses and customizable templates to make passive income and pad their savings amid fears of a recession in 2023.
