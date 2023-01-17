Read full article on original website
Celebration of Lights collects nearly $140K in donations
LASALLE – The Celebration of Lights, the large light display in Rotary Park in LaSalle each winter, had another amazing year, collecting nearly $140 thousand in donations. LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove said the community has been outstanding in supporting it, including the display sponsors, volunteers and visitors. New this year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Celebration of Lights, commemorative ornaments were sold, bringing in nearly $4,000.
Illinois State Museum to host Native American Sovereignty Series
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Museum will host four virtual panel discussions as part of its “Understanding Native American Sovereignty Series” beginning Jan. 19. The series aims to provide awareness about Native American sovereignty. Participants will learn more about Indian Country and why Illinois has challenges working with Federally Recognized Tribal Nations. The series will be bringing thought leaders together so the public can become familiar with the history of Indian removal, federal and state Indian law in the 21st century, landback movements, and food and cultural autonomy.
Lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legal challenges to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban have begun. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday contends that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns. A state court pleading also filed Wednesday questions the law’s exemptions based on a person’s employment. The law was driven by the mass shooting that killed seven and injured 30 at the Highland Park July Fourth parade. It bans dozens of specific types of rapid-fire handguns and rifles, .50-caliber guns, attachments and limits cartridges to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for pistols. The state lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to stop enforcement of the law. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning in a central Illinois court.
Gas prices spike, Illinois ranking in the nation’s most expensive
CHICAGO – Gas prices are up nationwide. Gasoline demand is low during this time of year, however, the American Automobile Association is pinpointing the cause of rising pump prices to higher oil prices. Illinois is included in the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases and most expensive markets, averaging ten cents higher at $3.36 cents per gallon. In the north-central region, motorists will find LaSalle County to have the cheapest gas prices at $3.39 cents per gallon. Putnam and Bureau County prices are up by 20 cents, averaging $3.50 cents per gallon.
Tax filing season begins January 23rd
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns on January 23rd, the same date that the Internal Revenue Service begins accepting federal individual income tax returns. IDOR Director David Harris suggests that taxpayers use MyTax Illinois, the free online account management program that allows taxpayers to file their individual income taxes electronically.
