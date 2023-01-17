ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Rough Draft Atlanta

Fulton Schools, Teaching Lab dispute Critical Race Theory curriculum claims

Fulton County Schools has no record of purchasing any Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum as claimed by an employee of Teaching Lab, a school district spokesperson told the Sandy Springs Reporter. Project Veritas posted a video of Quinton Bostic, who was a content manager for Teaching Lab, in which he claimed to have sold CRT […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

McIntosh’s Sundar among top 300 science scholars

McIntosh High’s Aadhav Sundar is one of the country’s most promising young science minds. Society for Science announced Sundar as one of the top 300 scholars in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search. Sundar’s project “A Feasibility Study of Lightweight Polylactic Acid Fused Deposition Modeled Propeller Prototyping” earned...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

Learn more about mentoring Jan. 24

Learn how you can make a difference in a student’s life. On Tuesday, January 24, the New Hope Baptist Church North Campus will host a discussion about how to become a mentor with Fayette County Public Schools. At the info session, you will learn about the school system’s Friends...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Red and Black

2 Georgia transfers find new homes

On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
ATHENS, GA
The Citizen Online

Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
GRIFFIN, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision

ATHENS — AD Mitchell made some of the biggest plays of the season for Georgia in both of its championship runs. He caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 National Championship Game win over Alabama and then did it again against Ohio State in this season’s Peach Bowl.
ATHENS, GA
Essence

Atlanta Has The Highest Income Inequality In The Nation

Despite boasting a booming business economy, many Black Atlanta residents haven't benefitted from the gold rush. Census data reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that Atlanta has the starkest chasm between the rich and the poor among cities with more than 100,000 residents. The outlet pointed out that the city’s...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation

ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Connor Robert Sheahan, 19

Connor Robert Sheahan, 19, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born July 25, 2003, in Atlanta to Kevin & Christy Lancaster Sheahan. Connor was preceded in by his grandparents, Dorothy & Kenneth Lancaster, Kevin Sheahan, and Barbara Alley. Connor was an outgoing, inviting, and loving young man who...
NEWNAN, GA
The Citizen Online

Football coaches honored

Football victories, both on and off the field, aren’t possible without the many dedicated coaches leading the way. Parker Resources capped off the season by honoring the top coaches around the state. Accolades were split up by classification and then by head coach or position coach, with the honors shared among multiple coaches.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA

