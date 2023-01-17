Read full article on original website
Fulton Schools, Teaching Lab dispute Critical Race Theory curriculum claims
Fulton County Schools has no record of purchasing any Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum as claimed by an employee of Teaching Lab, a school district spokesperson told the Sandy Springs Reporter. Project Veritas posted a video of Quinton Bostic, who was a content manager for Teaching Lab, in which he claimed to have sold CRT […] The post Fulton Schools, Teaching Lab dispute Critical Race Theory curriculum claims appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The Citizen Online
McIntosh’s Sundar among top 300 science scholars
McIntosh High’s Aadhav Sundar is one of the country’s most promising young science minds. Society for Science announced Sundar as one of the top 300 scholars in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search. Sundar’s project “A Feasibility Study of Lightweight Polylactic Acid Fused Deposition Modeled Propeller Prototyping” earned...
Turnto10.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
The Citizen Online
Learn more about mentoring Jan. 24
Learn how you can make a difference in a student’s life. On Tuesday, January 24, the New Hope Baptist Church North Campus will host a discussion about how to become a mentor with Fayette County Public Schools. At the info session, you will learn about the school system’s Friends...
Red and Black
2 Georgia transfers find new homes
On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
Why AD Mitchell's Portal Entry Should Be a Concern for College Football
While Georgia Bulldog fans are certainly saddened by AD Mitchell's transferring. The news should be just as concerning for college football fans as a whole
The Citizen Online
Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties
Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision
ATHENS — AD Mitchell made some of the biggest plays of the season for Georgia in both of its championship runs. He caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 National Championship Game win over Alabama and then did it again against Ohio State in this season’s Peach Bowl.
Essence
Atlanta Has The Highest Income Inequality In The Nation
Despite boasting a booming business economy, many Black Atlanta residents haven't benefitted from the gold rush. Census data reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that Atlanta has the starkest chasm between the rich and the poor among cities with more than 100,000 residents. The outlet pointed out that the city’s...
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver, announces his football plans
ATHENS — Georgia’s top wide receiver will return for another season with the Bulldogs. Ladd McConkey, whose 58 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns were tops among wide receivers, did not declare himself eligible for the upcoming draft. Team leader Kearis Jackson declared himself eligible for the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Barry Manilow to award Atlanta high school band director $5K for music program at tonight’s show
ATLANTA — For an Atlanta high school band director, this one’s for you. Grammy Award-winning singer Barry Manilow will award Adam Brooks, the band and music technology director at Atlanta High School will be awarded with The Manilow Music Teacher Award on Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
The Citizen Online
Connor Robert Sheahan, 19
Connor Robert Sheahan, 19, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born July 25, 2003, in Atlanta to Kevin & Christy Lancaster Sheahan. Connor was preceded in by his grandparents, Dorothy & Kenneth Lancaster, Kevin Sheahan, and Barbara Alley. Connor was an outgoing, inviting, and loving young man who...
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Henry County acquires helicopter, introduces new aviation unit
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett introduced his agency's new helicopter and its pilots Wednesday afternoon at a news conference held with leaders from local government and other law enforcement agencies.
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
The Citizen Online
Football coaches honored
Football victories, both on and off the field, aren’t possible without the many dedicated coaches leading the way. Parker Resources capped off the season by honoring the top coaches around the state. Accolades were split up by classification and then by head coach or position coach, with the honors shared among multiple coaches.
