Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
mprnews.org
Heavy snow approaches southern MN; tough Twin Cities commute Thursday
All systems are go for the next significant winter storm in Minnesota. This system will focus the heaviest snowfall across southern Minnesota. Here are some key forecast points on our inbound storm system:. A winter storm warning covers most of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory includes...
mprnews.org
4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities
We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
mprnews.org
What a hoot! Houston, Minn., is a national hot spot for studying owls
Minnesota is home to a number of owl species, including the barred, screech and great horned owls. What you might not know is that Minnesota is home to the only center in North America dedicated to their study. Minnesota Now host Cathy Wurzer talked with Karla Bloem, executive director of...
mprnews.org
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
St. Paul city leader apologizes for messy roads
ST PAUL, Minn. — In a Twitter thread, City of Saint Paul's Public Works Director Sean Kershaw gave an explanation for the less-than-perfect plow work this week. Kershaw says the weather on Tuesday interfered with their routes, and they also had some drivers on new streets. He went on to explain that some of the feedback the city received show the work was not acceptable, and he apologized.
Visiting This Cave In Minnesota Is An Out-Of-This-World Experience
Here's how to get to the secret spot.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow totals top 8 inches in southern regions Thursday
(FOX 9) - With snow beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday for much of the central and southern regions of Minnesota, some areas received more snow than others. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed reports the Twin Cities metro has picked up 3-5 inches, with higher amounts to the southeast. Leading totals...
mprnews.org
Despite ice not cooperating, Minnesotans push ahead with winter events
Thousands of people are expected to take part in several metro-area winter festivals this weekend. There’s a big pond hockey tournament, the Art Shanty project at Lake Harriet and a snow sculpture contest in Stillwater. But the unusually warm, wet weather over the past week has challenged event organizers....
Virginia woman tracks down long lost twin after three decades
Asha Rodney and her twin brother were adopted by separate families after their mother became terminally ill. Three decades later, she managed to track him down.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Buses, rail, biking, walking and, yes, even some driving: DFL transportation plans
The new D Line is a bus rapid transit marvel that mostly replaced the old Route 5 — the state’s busiest bus route — running past diverse neighborhoods on Portland, Chicago and Fremont Avenues in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Richfield and Bloomington. It has only been running since early December. But it’s already been the source […] The post Buses, rail, biking, walking and, yes, even some driving: DFL transportation plans appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Connecting Minnesotans with nature, one TikTok at a time
If you need help identifying buckthorn or poison ivy, finding snowshoes or ways to help the environment, there's a TikTok account for you. Angie Hong is a nature educator who coordinates the East Metro Water Education Program, a local government partnership in Chisago, Isanti and Washington counties. And she posts to over 80,000 followers on TikTok @mnnature_awesomeness.
St. Paul neighborhoods frustrated as snow removal drags on, with more snow expected
ST. PAUL -- This week's fresh round snow could add a new challenge for some plow drivers. Even now, St. Paul's director of Public Works is apologizing after plows weren't able finish the job on the first of four days of a special snow clearing event, and is now asking residents for patience.The St. Paul Department of Public Public Works says they're trying their absolute best to catch up. They say they've got 46 plows on the road right now, tackling the second day of their special snow plowing schedule. They say the weather kept them from finishing Tuesday."Be patient...
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
mprnews.org
Snow begins to wind down Thursday; cooler Friday into the weekend
The majority of snowfall accumulation is done but we’ll see an additional 1 to 2 inches, even 3 for some areas through the morning and midday Thursday. Light snow showers will diminish through the afternoon with cooler temperatures Friday moving in. Snow winds down through midday Thursday. Snow showers...
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
fox9.com
Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky
(FOX 9) - A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky. According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.
mprnews.org
The science behind Minnesota's Iron Range
When you think of World War II, geology doesn’t leap to mind. But consider this: During World War II, Northern Minnesota produced, by some estimates, 75 percent of the iron used in the war effort. This was the iron that went to steel plants, and the steel that went...
