Bogalusa, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Violence has families moving

Want to know one of the reasons why people are leaving Louisiana? Ask Reginald Taylor and Ronique Jones-Taylor, the parents of 15-year-old Ronie Taylor who was shot to death at a birthday party in Bogalusa on Dec. 9. Two other 14-year-olds were both injured in the attack. Jones-Taylor said she...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
WJTV 12

FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana. Khalid Sataray is known to many as a businessman and an entrepreneur who once had a very successful career. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, […]
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
theadvocate.com

Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say

A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
Louisiana Illuminator

Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor

It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for the theft of guns and puppies

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In February 2022, deputies from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary report in Farmerville. In the course of their investigation, deputies discovered that two newborn puppies and three rifles had been removed from the home after the suspect forced entry. The suspect’s state-issued identification card was found […]
WDSU

Family of Mandeville man who went missing while on a boat speaks

MANDEVILLE, La. — Richard Lyons, Billy Coile's brother-in-law told WDSU News, with deep gratitude and appreciation to the community for its support, they are now able to begin their healing process. "A little peace, a little devastation," Lyons said. "We got some clarity on what we were looking for,...
