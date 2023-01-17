Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column: Violence has families moving
Want to know one of the reasons why people are leaving Louisiana? Ask Reginald Taylor and Ronique Jones-Taylor, the parents of 15-year-old Ronie Taylor who was shot to death at a birthday party in Bogalusa on Dec. 9. Two other 14-year-olds were both injured in the attack. Jones-Taylor said she...
NOLA.com
Mandeville boater who went missing Jan. 8 drowned, St. Tammany coroner says
A Mandeville man whose disappearance from a borrowed fishing boat triggered more than a week of searching in Lake Pontchartrain was a victim of drowning, the St. Tammany Parish coroner's office said Thursday. Following an autopsy, Coroner Charles Preston ruled the cause of Billy Coile's death asphyxia by drowning and...
theadvocate.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
theadvocate.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana. Khalid Sataray is known to many as a businessman and an entrepreneur who once had a very successful career. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, […]
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Three Others Injured in Four-Vehicle Crash on US 61
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Three Others Injured in Four-Vehicle Crash on US 61. Gonzales, Louisiana – A four-vehicle crash on US 61 in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man, and moderate injuries to others. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that Troopers with LSP...
NOPD looking for person of interest in Iberville homicide
The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that occurred in the Iberville neighborhood.
theadvocate.com
Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say
A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff: Body of missing Mandeville boater located
The sheriff's office turned over Coile's body over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to find the official cause of death.
JPSO: Man and woman shot to death in Westwego home
NOLA.com
In 'Boogie B' killing, New Orleans police accuse woman of driving gunman to the crime
A second suspect in the inadvertent killing of New Orleans-born comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been arrested, a woman accused of driving the gunman to the scene of the crime at the Rouses grocery store in the Central Business District. The warrant for Dyamonique Smith, 22, provides the most...
Guilty verdict in 2017 case of kidnapping and attempted rape of Folsom librarian
The incident happened on Aug. 15, 2017, in which the unidentified victim reported an attempted rape to the Folsom Police Department.
WLOX
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi man has made a rare discovery while fishing on the Pearl River, and it dates back to 1983. Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his boating trips for as long as he can remember.
Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor
It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for the theft of guns and puppies
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In February 2022, deputies from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary report in Farmerville. In the course of their investigation, deputies discovered that two newborn puppies and three rifles had been removed from the home after the suspect forced entry. The suspect’s state-issued identification card was found […]
WDSU
Family of Mandeville man who went missing while on a boat speaks
MANDEVILLE, La. — Richard Lyons, Billy Coile's brother-in-law told WDSU News, with deep gratitude and appreciation to the community for its support, they are now able to begin their healing process. "A little peace, a little devastation," Lyons said. "We got some clarity on what we were looking for,...
Argument turned violent, NOPD search for attempted murder suspect
On Saturday (Jan. 14) just before 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of General De Gaulle Drive in reference to a verbal altercation.
