Louisiana Public Service Commission ensures Entergy has skin in the game
During a busy day at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Commission secured a $180 Million savings for Entergy customers and laid the groundwork for ensuring Entergy refunds around $600 Million to customers. Louisianans, unfortunately, are no stranger to storm costs. In February of 2022, when the Commission approved Entergy...
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. “We’re definitely in a crisis,” said Rajesh Narayanan, professor at LSU College of Business. Louisiana has seen an unprecedented number of...
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
resilience.org
A Window into Louisiana’s Continued Embrace of the Fossil Fuel Industry
I live in South Louisiana on the front lines of the climate crisis and cover the fossil fuel industry and impacts related to the warming planet, so facing gaslighting is a regular occurrence for me. So it resonated with me that Merriam-Webster dictionary chose “gaslighting” as the word of the...
Entergy to shift another $1.5B in storm costs to customers
Utility regulators approved a request Wednesday from Entergy Louisiana to bill customers $1.5 billion over 15 years to cover the costs of repairs the company made after Hurricane Ida. The measure involved a new strategy in which the regulators negotiated with Entergy to obtain a small reduction in the cost of the storm fee rather […] The post Entergy to shift another $1.5B in storm costs to customers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose
After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
bizmagsb.com
Registration now open for Louisiana General Contractors Seminar
BATON ROUGE, La. — Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s General Contractors Seminar. The 10-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The LCAI General Contractors Seminar will provide foundational technical knowledge essential to a general contractor in order to sustain and grow a business in the construction industry.
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana's Future
Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan could mean significantly higher prices for Louisiana shrimp and oysters in the not-too-distant future.
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today's Storms
The threat of strong storms and excessive rainfall will move into Louisiana later today. Here's when forecasters believe we'll be facing the worst of the weather.
Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor
It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
iheart.com
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
KPLC TV
Officials: I-10 Bridge groundbreaking possible in 2024
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After years of talk about a new I-10 Bridge over the Calcasieu River, we finally have word that shovels could be in the dirt by 2024. “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette).
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
More insurance companies pull out of Louisiana: ‘We are in a crisis’
Thousands of folks in the south no longer have home insurance because companies are leaving the area after years of devastating storms. The state of Louisiana is at the center of this insurance dilemma. In the last two years, more than 20 companies have gone under or withdrawn from the state, forcing hundreds of thousands of families to pay higher premiums or go without coverage. “We are certainly in a crisis,” said Louisiana’s Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. Donelon says the crisis started in 2020 when Hurricane Laura hit Lake Charles. Soon after, the state was hit by storms Delta and Zeta, and then another major hurricane, Ida, in 2021. “800,000 claims were...
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
How Louisiana Are You? Take Our Fun Quiz to Find Out
We're a unique breed here in Louisiana. We definitely march to the beat of our own drummer. But how Louisiana are you? Take our quiz to find out!. You can't claim to be an official 'Louisianian' unless you've done a majority of these things. Have you ever walked down the...
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
