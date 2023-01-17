ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

houmatimes.com

Louisiana Public Service Commission ensures Entergy has skin in the game

During a busy day at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Commission secured a $180 Million savings for Entergy customers and laid the groundwork for ensuring Entergy refunds around $600 Million to customers. Louisianans, unfortunately, are no stranger to storm costs. In February of 2022, when the Commission approved Entergy...
Louisiana Illuminator

Entergy to shift another $1.5B in storm costs to customers

Utility regulators approved a request Wednesday from Entergy Louisiana to bill customers $1.5 billion over 15 years to cover the costs of repairs the company made after Hurricane Ida. The measure involved a new strategy in which the regulators negotiated with Entergy to obtain a small reduction in the cost of the storm fee rather […] The post Entergy to shift another $1.5B in storm costs to customers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
bizmagsb.com

Registration now open for Louisiana General Contractors Seminar

BATON ROUGE, La. — Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s General Contractors Seminar. The 10-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The LCAI General Contractors Seminar will provide foundational technical knowledge essential to a general contractor in order to sustain and grow a business in the construction industry.
Louisiana Illuminator

Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor

It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
iheart.com

This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana

No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
KPLC TV

Officials: I-10 Bridge groundbreaking possible in 2024

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After years of talk about a new I-10 Bridge over the Calcasieu River, we finally have word that shovels could be in the dirt by 2024. “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette).
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
107 JAMZ

Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams

Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
New York Post

More insurance companies pull out of Louisiana: ‘We are in a crisis’

Thousands of folks in the south no longer have home insurance because companies are leaving the area after years of devastating storms.  The state of Louisiana is at the center of this insurance dilemma.  In the last two years, more than 20 companies have gone under or withdrawn from the state, forcing hundreds of thousands of families to pay higher premiums or go without coverage.  “We are certainly in a crisis,” said Louisiana’s Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.  Donelon says the crisis started in 2020 when Hurricane Laura hit Lake Charles. Soon after, the state was hit by storms Delta and Zeta, and then another major hurricane, Ida, in 2021.  “800,000 claims were...
Kiss Country 93.7

Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms

Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
