Read full article on original website
Related
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. “We’re definitely in a crisis,” said Rajesh Narayanan, professor at LSU College of Business. Louisiana has seen an unprecedented number of...
Is Louisiana Nearing CWD Crisis As More Deer Test Positive?
Years ago we might have thought that Louisiana was just one of God's chosen or we were too careful to ever allow Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, to affect the huge whitetail herd that call the Bayou State home. Turns out we were neither. Well, I still hold the opinion...
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
There's a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
A Louisiana rural utility is spending big on a storm-resilient grid. Is it worth it?
When Hurricane Laura made landfall in the small town of Cameron on Louisiana’s southwestern coast on August 27, 2020, there was little that its 150 mph winds left untouched. The powerful storm tore the roofs off of homes, moved entire buildings and snapped utility poles like twigs. For rural...
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Commissioner Mike Strain Informs Consumers on How to Grow Local Agricultural Economy
Inflation has dramatically increased the prices of eggs and food across the nation. The Department of Agriculture wants to help the local economy grow. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how consumers can save money. The Alexandria Rotary Club invited Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Public Service Commission ensures Entergy has skin in the game
During a busy day at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Commission secured a $180 Million savings for Entergy customers and laid the groundwork for ensuring Entergy refunds around $600 Million to customers. Louisianans, unfortunately, are no stranger to storm costs. In February of 2022, when the Commission approved Entergy...
La. Dept. of Corrections hosts job fair; seeking correctional officers, nurses
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections is amping up its efforts to recruit more employees, but the real work comes with retention. Retention has been an issue for correctional centers across the country, but the DOC is trying a variety of methods to keep people in the system.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor
It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: If you want to know how to split your own party, ask the leader of Louisiana's GOP
Inept politicians polling at 1%. A congressman with a voracious ego. Insane strategists. And that’s what Louis Gurvich says about Republicans. What will we hear from the chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party when he talks about Democrats in this year’s elections?. Probably, you’ll have to enter your...
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana's Future
Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan could mean significantly higher prices for Louisiana shrimp and oysters in the not-too-distant future.
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
kalb.com
LDWF: 5 additional suspected cases of CWD discovered in Tensas Parish
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and would bring to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
fox8live.com
NOPD officers unhappy with Carnival detail pay discrepancy
Louisiana legislators asked to consider special session on insurance crisis. 2 arrested after crashing stolen car in St. Bernard Parish. La. Insurance Commissioner pushing for special session to discuss crisis. Updated: 7 hours ago.
NOLA.com
Letters: Use Mid-Barataria Diversion to provide needed pipelining, dredging
Viability of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion depends on the scientific approach used by the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority. My scientific background and common sense tell me that the project is experimental. The scientific method does not include using current parameters spread over a 50-year period. That’s impossible. Who...
q973radio.com
Five More Cases of Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Louisiana Deer
Attention hunters… We may be on the verge of a CWD outbreak in Louisiana. Five more cases of chronic wasting disease have been discovered in deer harvested in Tensas Parish. This comes after a second case of CWD was confirmed last month. State Wildlife Veterinarian Jim LaCour said the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is working on zeroing in on the outbreak. He says, “We’re getting more and more samples in a more and more concentrated area, and we’re kind of zeroing in on the main area of the CWD infection of deer in Louisiana.”
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
wrkf.org
Book banning in Louisiana: A look at the divisive battle in our state's libraries
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Librarians in multiple south Louisiana parishes are responding to what they are seeing as efforts to censor their materials, particularly books that refer to sexuality and LGBTQ identities. However, those who speak out against these so-called “book bans,” often have a price to pay.
Comments / 1