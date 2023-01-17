ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
107 JAMZ

Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams

Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Public Service Commission ensures Entergy has skin in the game

During a busy day at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Commission secured a $180 Million savings for Entergy customers and laid the groundwork for ensuring Entergy refunds around $600 Million to customers. Louisianans, unfortunately, are no stranger to storm costs. In February of 2022, when the Commission approved Entergy...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor

It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LDWF: 5 additional suspected cases of CWD discovered in Tensas Parish

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and would bring to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
TENSAS PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Use Mid-Barataria Diversion to provide needed pipelining, dredging

Viability of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion depends on the scientific approach used by the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority. My scientific background and common sense tell me that the project is experimental. The scientific method does not include using current parameters spread over a 50-year period. That’s impossible. Who...
GRAND ISLE, LA
q973radio.com

Five More Cases of Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Louisiana Deer

Attention hunters… We may be on the verge of a CWD outbreak in Louisiana. Five more cases of chronic wasting disease have been discovered in deer harvested in Tensas Parish. This comes after a second case of CWD was confirmed last month. State Wildlife Veterinarian Jim LaCour said the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is working on zeroing in on the outbreak. He says, “We’re getting more and more samples in a more and more concentrated area, and we’re kind of zeroing in on the main area of the CWD infection of deer in Louisiana.”
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms

Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Book banning in Louisiana: A look at the divisive battle in our state's libraries

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Librarians in multiple south Louisiana parishes are responding to what they are seeing as efforts to censor their materials, particularly books that refer to sexuality and LGBTQ identities. However, those who speak out against these so-called “book bans,” often have a price to pay.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy