Related
ktmoradio.com
Wilson Discusses KPD Year End Stats
At this week’s Kennett City Council meeting, Police Chief Kenny Wilson gave the Council his department’s 2022 statistics. He said over 20,000 calls came through the dispatch center.
ktmoradio.com
Council Hits Reset Button on Trash Issue
The Kennett City Council was in reset mode last night. An overflow crowd was at City Hall, almost all of which was there to hear what the Council might do with the trash issue. What they did was something they probably should have done last summer – The committee will...
ktmoradio.com
Taxing of Marijuana Sales on April Ballot
Kennett voters will decide whether to impose a three cent sales tax on retail sales of marijuana in April. An ordinance calling for the vote was passed by the City Council this week. The newly enacted amendment to the state constitution allows the city to impose the tax with voter approval.
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Two Arrests on Out-Of-State Warrants
A Texas man was arrested by the MSHP in Pemiscot County Tuesday. 34 year old Lavare Holmes was arrested on a felony forgery warrant out of Harris County, TX. He’s held at the PCJC on no bond. The HP arrested 45 year old Steven Mitchell of Portageville yesterday on...
ktmoradio.com
Senath Man Hurt in Crash Near Steele
A Senath man was hurt when he failed to stop his vehicle at a stop sign, and it pulled into the path of a Peterbilt. The MSHP reports 54 year old Alan Pierce was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The accident happened at 9:25 a.m. yesterday on...
