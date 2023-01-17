ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

David Gilardi
2d ago

EVs are responsible for major enviromental damage. Lithium mining requires the contamination of fresh water. It requires 500,000 gallons fresh water to provide just one ton of lithium. Also, child slave labor is being used in Africa to extract lithium and cobalt. Massachusetts is promoting massive enviromental damage and PROMOTING CHILD SLAVE LABOR. Stop voting for Democrats

My21rst
2d ago

KEEPING my gas guzzling pollution spewing TRUCKS and cutting down lots off trees to burn in my pollution spewing wood stove

joe blow
2d ago

What a waste, also it will further strain the grid. These liberals really don’t understand the damage they’re causing

capecod.com

Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads

BARNSTABLE – Construction for the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project is impacting Barnstable roads this week. The project, a key component of the Commonwealth’s efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, got its undersea cables on shore this week. As part of the work, portions of...
BARNSTABLE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest

NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
VERNON, VT
TaxBuzz

Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LUNENBURG, MA
NHPR

New Massachusetts auditor to scrutinize state agencies, contractors with equity lens

Diana DiZoglio was worn in as the new state auditor, Wednesday in her hometown, at Methuen High School. Before her swearing in, DiZoglio said she wants to expand the role of the auditor beyond financial scrutiny, and to include a social justice and equity lens on her audits. DiZoglio explains how much help she's gotten during the transition from the now-former auditor, Suzanne Bump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Healey-Driscoll Administration Files $987 Million Immediate Needs Bond Bill & $400 Million Chapter 90 Bill

NORTH ADAMS – Today, January 19, the Healey-Driscoll Administration filed legislation that seeks $987 million in bond authorization to preempt interruptions to core state capital programs supporting housing and economic development across the Commonwealth, and to remain competitive in the pursuit of federal grants. The administration also filed An...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

AAA Seeing Continued Decline in Mass. Gas Prices

HYANNIS – Gas prices across Massachusetts continue to see declines following previous weeks of elevated prices amid worldwide supply chain issues. The average cost per gallon statewide has gone down two cents this past week to $3.30. That’s 17 cents lower than a month ago and six cents lower than the same time last year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Septic system commentary was misleading, wrong

AN OPINION PIECE in CommonWealth that argued against adoption of the Department of Environmental Protection’s updated regulations governing septic systems was misleading and just plain wrong. Let’s review the facts. According to multiple authoritative DEP- and EPA-approved reports, over 50 detailed watershed studies by UMass Dartmouth, dozens of...
capecod.com

Barnstable County Weighs Subsidy for Struggling Dredge Program

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates are planning to tackle the steadily declining funds of the regional dredge program. Officials said that the program is seeking an $842,000 subsidy to offset equipment costs and other expenses, as well as lower-than-average rates, according to Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

