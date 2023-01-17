Read full article on original website
David Gilardi
2d ago
EVs are responsible for major enviromental damage. Lithium mining requires the contamination of fresh water. It requires 500,000 gallons fresh water to provide just one ton of lithium. Also, child slave labor is being used in Africa to extract lithium and cobalt. Massachusetts is promoting massive enviromental damage and PROMOTING CHILD SLAVE LABOR. Stop voting for Democrats
Reply
19
My21rst
2d ago
KEEPING my gas guzzling pollution spewing TRUCKS and cutting down lots off trees to burn in my pollution spewing wood stove
Reply
10
joe blow
2d ago
What a waste, also it will further strain the grid. These liberals really don’t understand the damage they’re causing
Reply
8
Related
capecod.com
Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads
BARNSTABLE – Construction for the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project is impacting Barnstable roads this week. The project, a key component of the Commonwealth’s efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, got its undersea cables on shore this week. As part of the work, portions of...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
Healey’s first two bills carry $1.4 Billion bottom line
Saying she wants her administration to be known as one "driving economic development," growth and opportunity, Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced plans to put before the Legislature a $987 billion "immediate needs" bond bill for housing and economic development programs.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
NHPR
New Massachusetts auditor to scrutinize state agencies, contractors with equity lens
Diana DiZoglio was worn in as the new state auditor, Wednesday in her hometown, at Methuen High School. Before her swearing in, DiZoglio said she wants to expand the role of the auditor beyond financial scrutiny, and to include a social justice and equity lens on her audits. DiZoglio explains how much help she's gotten during the transition from the now-former auditor, Suzanne Bump.
mma.org
NEPPC report: Climate change likely to be costly for Mass. cities and towns
Rising temperatures related to climate change could increase average annual per capita municipal expenditures in Massachusetts by as much as 30% by the end of this century as compared to what they were over the past 30 years. This is according to a new report by Bo Zhao, a senior...
Healey-Driscoll Administration Files $987 Million Immediate Needs Bond Bill & $400 Million Chapter 90 Bill
NORTH ADAMS – Today, January 19, the Healey-Driscoll Administration filed legislation that seeks $987 million in bond authorization to preempt interruptions to core state capital programs supporting housing and economic development across the Commonwealth, and to remain competitive in the pursuit of federal grants. The administration also filed An...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
EPA to review cleanups at several RI, Mass. sites
The five-year review aims to assess previous remediation efforts of sites on the EPA's National Priority List.
Massachusetts Residents Spent Christmas Cash at Casinos, Not Malls
The 2022 Christmas shopping season was even worst than first thought, according to figures released by the U.S. Commerce Department. Retail stores, restaurants, and even popular online shopping venues saw disappointing sales across the country in November and December. The Commerce Department was expecting a decline of 0.8 percent, but...
capecod.com
Update: Steamship Authority Resolves Tech Issues as Nantucket Reservations Open
FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority officials say that technical issues that caused booking issues on their website today have been resolved, and they are now looking into the root cause of the issue. Despite the site’s virtual waiting room posing issues for some customers before 12:30 pm, the Authority processed...
capecod.com
AAA Seeing Continued Decline in Mass. Gas Prices
HYANNIS – Gas prices across Massachusetts continue to see declines following previous weeks of elevated prices amid worldwide supply chain issues. The average cost per gallon statewide has gone down two cents this past week to $3.30. That’s 17 cents lower than a month ago and six cents lower than the same time last year.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Septic system commentary was misleading, wrong
AN OPINION PIECE in CommonWealth that argued against adoption of the Department of Environmental Protection’s updated regulations governing septic systems was misleading and just plain wrong. Let’s review the facts. According to multiple authoritative DEP- and EPA-approved reports, over 50 detailed watershed studies by UMass Dartmouth, dozens of...
capecod.com
Barnstable County Weighs Subsidy for Struggling Dredge Program
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates are planning to tackle the steadily declining funds of the regional dredge program. Officials said that the program is seeking an $842,000 subsidy to offset equipment costs and other expenses, as well as lower-than-average rates, according to Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom.
Here are the 20 Least Popular Girls’ Names (out of 100) in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has received many accolades when it comes to starting a family and raising a child. This past fall Massachusetts was ranked as the top state to raise a family. The study had a number of factors and sub-categories which you can read more about by going here. Raising My...
School delays and closings for Massachusetts for Jan. 20
A winter storm that could bring several inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts Thursday into Friday has prompted some schools to announce closures or delays for Friday, Jan. 20. The bulk of the snow is expected in the northern part of the state, especially north of Route 2. Below...
spectrumnews1.com
Lawmakers and car dealers wait on RMV to implement temporary license plate law
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - An act relative to temporary registration plates was signed into law on January 5. It essentially makes the process of getting a new car off the lot faster instead of waiting on registration. Now it’s up to the RMV to implement the law, which was signed by...
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Does Require You to Still Wear a Mask in Certain Situations: When and Where?
There's no question that COVID-19 variants are still circulating throughout Massachusetts and the risk of infection in some Massachusetts communities is on the rise as well. Add to that, Massachusetts residents are dealing with RSV along with the traditional flu. It's really a winter wonderland of sickness throughout the Bay State.
Comments / 13