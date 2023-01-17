Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
'We cannot afford to have Casemiro absent': Man United fans desperately urge Erik ten Hag to rest star midfielder against Crystal Palace... as the Brazilian will miss the huge clash with Arsenal if he is booked at Selhurst Park
Casemiro, Arsenal, Erik ten Hag, Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Manchester United, Brazil. Manchester United fans have desperately called on Erik ten Hag to rest Casemiro against Crystal Palace to prevent him missing the huge clash with Arsenal through suspension. The Brazilian midfielder has been hugely influential to...
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
Yardbarker
No Ronaldo rule at Manchester United as star could sign new contract with bumper pay rise
There is reportedly no Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United, despite what other recent reports have suggested. This is according to Football Transfers, who have provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man Utd, with the England international looking set to earn himself a big pay rise.
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Barcelona president Joan Laporta asks for Ronaldinho's son to be given more time to impress on trial
Ronaldinho's son Joao de Assis Moreira has been seeking to secure a contract at Barcelona, with his trial at the club likely to be extended due to the support of club president Joan Laporta.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target’s agent in London speaking to various Premier League clubs
The agent of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda has been in London holding talks with a number of Premier League clubs, with Arsenal possibly one to watch before the end of January. This is according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that the Gunners...
Yardbarker
Chelsea “well informed” on potential forward transfer, says Fabrizio Romano
Chelsea are reportedly well informed on the situation regarding Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, according to Fabrizio Romano. The France international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he’d be a useful addition to this Chelsea squad, with Graham Potter in need of an upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Yardbarker
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Yardbarker
Bid rejected: Chelsea will have to pay much more for transfer of Premier League star
Chelsea have reportedly seen a £55million bid for the transfer of Moises Caicedo turned down by Brighton. The Ecuador international is one of the finest young players in the Premier League at the moment, and it seems Brighton would expect a great deal more than that to let him go, according to The Athletic.
Arsenal ‘plan Declan Rice move’ to beat Chelsea for West Ham midfielder
What the papers sayWest Ham could receive an offer from Arsenal for their midfielder Declan Rice, report the Mail. The 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea but the Gunners could move in the summer. The report comes after Mikel Arteta recently saw Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22, opt to join Chelsea instead of them.West Ham have made an offer for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 30-year-old is his club’s top scorer so far this season and is rated at around £15million.The same newspaper says Hammers boss David Moyes, 59, is under threat if the team...
Yardbarker
AC Milan Coach Stefano Pioli: “I’ve Improved As A Coach Compared To My Time At Inter Milan”
AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli feels that he has improved as a coach since his time when he was in charge of Inter. Speaking in a press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Supercoppa Italiana clash between the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach reflected on his two spells in charge on both sides of the Milan derby divide.
Yardbarker
Shakhtar boss says he wouldn’t have sold Mudryk to Arsenal even if Chelsea hadn’t arrived
According to all the news Arsenal fans were hearing from the media, it was very clear that the Shakhtar star Mykhailo Mudryk was desperate to come to the Emirates, and it was only waiting for the two clubs to agree the transfer fee and it would be done in no time at all.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January
It has now been confirmed that the priority for Chelsea in January is now a midfielder and they are speaking to a number of players at the moment. Moises Caicedo is of course the main target. Chelsea are expected to lose Jorginho in the summer on a free and could...
Three ways Leandro Trossard could fit into Arsenal’s line-up as they close in on shock transfer for Brighton outcast
ARSENAL are in talks to sign wantaway Brighton star Leandro Trossard with Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his attacking options. The Gunners had hoped to sign Ukraine wonderkid Mykhailo Mudryk. However, rivals Chelsea pipped them to the winger's signature in an £88million transfer on an eight-and-a-half year deal. And...
