Yonkers Woman Struck & Pinned By CarBridget MulroyYonkers, NY
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
NPS replies: ‘We don’t want to create hysteria’ in budget battle
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools administrators took time Tuesday to respond to criticisms issued last week by Common Council members. “Underspending is always better than overspending,” NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani said, defending a chart that Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) called “disingenuous” and explaining the difficulties in planning a budget 20 months before the end of the school year it’s funding.
NPS union leaders decry ‘extreme’ work environment, ask BoE to ‘constantly inquire’
NORWALK, Conn. — The negative tone, the distrust, the disrespect and the overwork all add up to “no way to run a (school) district,” leaders of three unions told the Norwalk Board of Education on Tuesday. The Board of Education Coalition, representing unionized administrators, certified teachers, custodians...
A message from Superintendent Estrella and Norwalk BoE regarding the 2023-2024 BoE budget
The Norwalk Board of Education and my administration have one goal for the requested 2023-2024 operating budget: to maintain the level of service that our students and families have come to expect and most certainly deserve. Each dollar requested ensures our students can learn in a safe and healthy environment,...
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
Mayor’s Ball rescheduled; a helping hand; business expands; Art Space
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. The 2023 Norwalk Mayor’s Ball, themed “I Love Norwalk,” is rescheduled to Friday April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa, 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford, according to a news release. “The money raised for the...
darientimes.com
Danbury approves second cannabis retail shop in as many weeks — this one on the booming west side
DANBURY — Planners have approved the city’s second retail cannabis location in as many weeks, giving an existing medicinal cannabis dispensary on the booming west side permission to sell recreational cannabis to adults as a hybrid retailer. The Planning Commission’s approval on Wednesday for The Botanist on Mill...
League offers talk on democracy; Aquarium rewards teachers; Norwalk Senior Center
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Teacher Appreciation Weekend at The Maritime Aquarium. Truth warriors Mekela Panditharatne, J.D. and Maya Kornberg, PhD. are election information specialists at NYU Law School’s Brennan Center for Justice. They will put forth the topic “Misinformation Harms American Democracy…And What We Can Do About It” at The League of Women Voters of Norwalk’s Annual Meet and Greet on Sunday Feb. 5 from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library. According to a news release, the free public event will be attended by “all candidates, elected officials, and Norwalk board and commission members,” with Connecticut LWV President Laura Smits and Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris handling the introductions. An audience Q&A will be included.
Trumbull first selectman addresses public safety at Trumbull Mall as juvenile crimes spike following sale
First Selectman Vicki Tesoro addressed the town in a statement Wednesday saying public safety has always been a top priority of her administration.
Eyewitness News
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill
(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
Date set for special elections to fill three vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) set a date for special elections to fill three open seats in the Connecticut House of Representatives.
Campbell Soup Company to close Norwalk headquarters, move jobs to New Jersey
Campbell's says employees will be offered the chance to move with their jobs to Camden, New Jersey or job placement services and severance if the decline.
Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why
The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
State Rep’s tragic death inspires Norwalk eulogies, call for transportation improvements
NORWALK, Conn. — A memorial service for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, was held Saturday, after his untimely sudden death just before 1 am. Jan. 5 when the car he was driving was struck by another vehicle going the wrong way on Route 9 in Cromwell.
trumbulltimes.com
Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings
MILFORD — Milford residents who want to rent an accessory dwelling unit to someone other than family can now do so. "The reaction was jubilation when they approved the regulation change," Montalbano said. He added the change would help people who need a place to live but can't afford an apartment.
trumbulltimes.com
Yale changes medical leave policies amid mental health lawsuit
NEW HAVEN — Yale University students who need to take time off for medical reasons now can take a leave of absence instead of withdrawing from the school entirely. That’s one of many changes in policies the university announced this week. The updates come after the university was sued by a group of current students and alumni for alleged discriminatory withdrawal and readmission policies for students with mental health issues.
Apartments, small retail approved for Westport Avenue and Renzulli Road
NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved plans for a mixed-use development, featuring 136 apartment units, more than 6,800 square feet of retail space, and amenities for residents at Westport Avenue and Renzulli Road, near the Westport border. Currently the site includes a dry cleaner...
hamlethub.com
Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury
Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: Historic Pepperidge Farm HQ to exit CT for NJ with 170 jobs; bakery plant to stay
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepperidge Farm, a flavorful part of Fairfield County history since a concerned mother launched the baked goods brand in her kitchen in 1937, will close its Norwalk headquarters and development center with 170 jobs as its owner, Campbell Soup Co., consolidates the main offices of its brands in New Jersey starting later this year.
Eyewitness News
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
Pepperidge Farm moves HQ from CT to NJ
Pepperidge Farm’s headquarters will be moved from the current Connecticut location of Norwalk to New Jersey, in the city of Camden, joining corporate parent Campbell Soups
