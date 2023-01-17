ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

NPS replies: ‘We don’t want to create hysteria’ in budget battle

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools administrators took time Tuesday to respond to criticisms issued last week by Common Council members. “Underspending is always better than overspending,” NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani said, defending a chart that Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) called “disingenuous” and explaining the difficulties in planning a budget 20 months before the end of the school year it’s funding.
Nancy on Norwalk

League offers talk on democracy; Aquarium rewards teachers; Norwalk Senior Center

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Teacher Appreciation Weekend at The Maritime Aquarium. Truth warriors Mekela Panditharatne, J.D. and Maya Kornberg, PhD. are election information specialists at NYU Law School’s Brennan Center for Justice. They will put forth the topic “Misinformation Harms American Democracy…And What We Can Do About It” at The League of Women Voters of Norwalk’s Annual Meet and Greet on Sunday Feb. 5 from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library. According to a news release, the free public event will be attended by “all candidates, elected officials, and Norwalk board and commission members,” with Connecticut LWV President Laura Smits and Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris handling the introductions. An audience Q&A will be included.
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why

The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
trumbulltimes.com

Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings

MILFORD — Milford residents who want to rent an accessory dwelling unit to someone other than family can now do so. "The reaction was jubilation when they approved the regulation change," Montalbano said. He added the change would help people who need a place to live but can't afford an apartment.
trumbulltimes.com

Yale changes medical leave policies amid mental health lawsuit

NEW HAVEN — Yale University students who need to take time off for medical reasons now can take a leave of absence instead of withdrawing from the school entirely. That’s one of many changes in policies the university announced this week. The updates come after the university was sued by a group of current students and alumni for alleged discriminatory withdrawal and readmission policies for students with mental health issues.
hamlethub.com

Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury

Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
darientimes.com

Dan Haar: Historic Pepperidge Farm HQ to exit CT for NJ with 170 jobs; bakery plant to stay

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepperidge Farm, a flavorful part of Fairfield County history since a concerned mother launched the baked goods brand in her kitchen in 1937, will close its Norwalk headquarters and development center with 170 jobs as its owner, Campbell Soup Co., consolidates the main offices of its brands in New Jersey starting later this year.
Eyewitness News

Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

