Read full article on original website
Related
'We've seen the corruption': House GOP aims to end career politics with vote on term limits for Congress
Republicans are renewing their push for Congressional term limits after taking a majority in the House this month, vowing to end career politics in Washington.
WIBW
Kansas Rep. makes commitment to Big First District as 118th Congress begins
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A U.S. Representative from Kansas has made a commitment to his district - the Big First - as the 118th Congress begins. U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he has released his Commitment to the Big First District on the U.S. House of Representatives floor. The commitment outlines policies to get the nation back on track.
Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them
It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis during her Wednesday evening show.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Criticizes Democrats for Not Supporting Bipartisan Emergency Powers Reform
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement last week announcing Democratic senators were blocking Senate Bill 5063 by refusing to give it a hearing in the Senate State Government and Elections Committee. The bill is a bipartisan effort with state Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, to reform Washington’s 1969 emergency...
WIBW
Congressmen reintroduce Bipartisan Social Security act in face of collapse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Social Security Program is expected to be exhausted by 2035, Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped reintroduce legislation that would keep it afloat. On Thursday, Jan. 12, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he and U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) joined together to reintroduce the...
Washington Examiner
Republicans push to repeal DC law allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections
A pair of Republican lawmakers in Congress are poised to introduce legislation that would repeal a law passed by the D.C. Council last year allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections beginning in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced on Thursday they plan to...
Attorney general announces bid for North Carolina governor
(The Center Square) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced this morning he will run for governor in 2024. Stein is the first Democrat to enter the race to succeed outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper, who is term-limited. He updated his joshstein.org campaign website, and his Twitter profile. In a three-minute video clip posted on Twitter, Stein promised to "fight for our future." ...
Kentucky AG, governor hopeful rejects Democrats' treatment of minority Republicans: 'A lot of grief'
Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Black conservative and a candidate for governor, is pushing back on Democrats' treatment of minority Republicans.
$163 billion of COVID relief was stolen. Republicans must get to the bottom of it
Massive fraud in pandemic-era federal relief programs should be at the top of Republicans' agenda.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers debate constitutionality of new gun bills
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is teeing up new gun reforms. The package of proposals is aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of young offenders and focusing on prevention. Calvin Cutler looked into the legislation, which is a big priority for the Senate this year. However, a recent...
AOL Corp
State progressives launch coordinated push to raise taxes on the rich
A coalition of left-leaning state legislators announced a new effort Thursday to tax the richest Americans, simultaneously introducing bills across eight states. The varied bills from California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York and Washington differ on the details, but all share the same goal of increasing taxes on the wealthiest Americans through measures like changing rules around capital gains and — most controversially — instituting a wealth tax.
beefmagazine.com
House Ag chairman talks farm bill
Nearly a week after the chaotic House speaker election postponed the initial farm bill listening session at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, 20 speakers got to talk about their hopes for the 2023 Farm Bill in front of several members of the House Agriculture Committee. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, chairman of...
Comments / 0