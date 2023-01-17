ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi native who wrote hit songs for Michael Jackson, Alanis Morissette selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mississippi native Glen Ballard has been selected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame and joins an impressive class of singers and songwriters, including Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose. Ballard, who is a native of Natchez, Mississippi, helped write Alanis Morissette’s monster 1995 album...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Underrated Joni Mitchell: The Most Overlooked Track From Each LP

Joni Mitchell penned some of the most prominent and enduring songs of the '60s and '70s. Still, she did not initially consider herself a serious songwriter. "I didn't really begin to write songs until I crossed the border into the States in 1965," she later told Acoustic Guitar magazine. Mitchell first left behind her small, rural birthplace of Fort Macleod, Alberta for Saskatoon and then Toronto before she traveled to America with Chuck Mitchell, who would become her first husband and collaborative partner.
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Both Sides, Now” by Joni Mitchell

“Joni Mitchell performed ‘Both Sides, Now’ and the internet is sobbing,” read the headline of one news story after Mitchell’s surprise and intensely intimate reading of her own famous song during an unexpected appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. That headline captures and consolidates the moment, which quickly turned viral, with the gravitas it deserved.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Popculture

Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'

Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
American Songwriter

Leon Russell’s Life and Legacy to Be Chronicled in New Biography

Leon Russell’s story has been put to page. A new biography, arriving in early spring, will chronicle the enigmatic music master’s life and legacy. Titled Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History, the book will be a definitive guide through the man, the myth, and the music. His never-before-told story, told with the support of Russell’s estate, comes from author, musician, and founding member of Buffalo Tom, Bill Janovitz.
Rolling Stone

See Billy Joel Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck With ‘People Get Ready’ Cover at MSG Concert

Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck Friday night at his monthly gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden, performing two songs popularized by the late guitar god. “He was a musician that I always loved. He was the best. Jeff Beck just passed away… I couldn’t let the night go by without doing something by Jeff,” Joel told the audience. “This is a recording he did with Rod Stewart, called ‘People Get Ready.'” Joel and his band then launched into a rendition of the Curtis Mayfield-penned classic, which Beck and Stewart recorded for the guitarist’s 1985 LP Flash, and one...
Variety

Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments

Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled.  Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Variety

Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson

The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
i95 ROCK

Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances

Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
Robb Report

From Taylor Swift to Bob Dylan, a Collection of Music Icons Are Auctioning off Memorabilia for a Good Cause

Ahead of this year’s Grammys celebration, a collection of music memorabilia from the industry’s best and brightest stars is headed to auction. Plus, the proceeds are going to a good cause.   The sale, set to take place on the morning of February 5, will be held live and online at Julien’s Auctions. Included in the lot will be a Taylor Swift–signed guitar, a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John and a Gibson Les Paul autographed by all the members of Fleetwood Mac. In addition, rare items from Bob Dylan, Cher, Eminem and more will also be up for grabs....

