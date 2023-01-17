Read full article on original website
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
kcur.org
Kansas City creates a committee to study reparations for Black residents
Kansas City is taking a big step towards reparations for the Black community. On Jan. 12, City Council voted 10-1 to approved Ordinance No. 220966, which expresses "apologies on behalf of the City of Kansas City" and establishes an intent to "make amends for its participation in the sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and any historical enforcement of segregation and accompanying discriminatory practices against Black citizens of Kansas City."
More cities consider additional marijuana sales tax Tuesday
Independence, Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, North Kansas City and Smithville all have discussions about a local marijuana sales tax on their city council or board of aldermen agendas tonight.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
kcur.org
This Kansas City group is pushing Jackson County to ban 'conversion therapy' for LGBTQ youth
The Kansas City LGBTQ Commission recently published a letter calling for Jackson County to introduce legislation that could ban so-called conversion therapy within the county. "Conversion therapy" is a discredited practice of using psychological interventions to change sexual orientation. The treatment has been banned in many U.S. states and in countries around the world due to heavy criticism from medical experts, including the American Psychological Association.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
KC marijuana businesses don’t expect shortages with recreational use
Marijuana business owners in the Kansas City area expect to see long lines when they start recreational sales, but no shortage of product.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
kcur.org
Jackson County and Kansas City couldn't agree on a regional jail. So they're building 2
Kansas City officials are moving forward with a plan to build a $150 million city jail after talks failed on a proposal to build it alongside the new Jackson County Detention Center already being constructed on the city’s eastside. Jackson County officials refused to collaborate, citing the addition of...
communityjournal.net
Kansas City Police Dismissed a Black News Site’s Reports of Missing Women. Then One Showed Up.
A 40-year-old white man was charged with kidnapping, rape, and assault when a 22-year-old Black woman said he held her captive for over a month. For more than a month, a 22-year-old Black woman was allegedly held hostage inside a makeshift room in the basement of an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home. Bound with handcuffs, gagged by duct tape and a metal collar with a padlock around her neck, she was repeatedly raped and whipped by her kidnapper, according to court documents.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Speakeasies in Kansas City
There's a speakeasy for everyone — bit's just a matter of finding them.
AOL Corp
Reputed ex-Kansas City mobster dies at 73 after long illness that began as COVID-19
William “Willie” Cammisano Jr., once considered to be an underboss within Kansas City organized crime, died Tuesday at age 73. More than a decade after largely fading from public view, Cammisano spent much of his final years with severe illness. In a GoFundMe launched in 2021, his family reported of his ailing health after first contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.
Kansas City woman blames bank overdrafts on Bank of America
Bank of America customers got unwelcome news Wednesday morning. The bank told some customers that their bank accounts were overdrawn.
Spring opening planned for apartments at former Olathe library site
The Olathe apartment project, called the Clearing at Anderson Pointe, is being developed by Block Real Estate Services LLC.
Kansas City organization helps formerly incarcerated find new life
Determination Incorporated in Kansas City, Missouri, works to help people who formerly incarcerated through entrepreneurship.
kcur.org
Kansas City will pay $1.4 million to families of people killed in Westport fire truck crash
The families of three people killed when a speeding Kansas City fire truck crashed in Westport in December 2021 will each get nearly half a million dollars from the city in a settlement reached this week. Jennifer San Nicolas and Michael Elwood died after firefighter Dominic Biscari ran a red...
kcur.org
Mayor Quinton Lucas says Airbnbs are a 'substantial problem' in Kansas City
Kansas City voters will be asked on their April ballots whether to tax short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals like Airbnb are exploding in popularity, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says they have "been a substantial problem in our city." The Airbnbs are reducing the number of housing...
IHOP franchise owner to hold fundraiser for Kansas City drill team
The support is continuing for a Kansas City, Missouri, drill team who had its equipment ruined after pipe burst in December.
KMBC.com
Man dies after Kansas City shooting Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that turned fatal after the victim was taken to an area hospital. Officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of 108th Terrace on a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers...
