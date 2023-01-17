Read full article on original website
Barnstable County Weighs Subsidy for Struggling Dredge Program
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates are planning to tackle the steadily declining funds of the regional dredge program. Officials said that the program is seeking an $842,000 subsidy to offset equipment costs and other expenses, as well as lower-than-average rates, according to Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom.
capecod.com
Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads
BARNSTABLE – Construction for the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project is impacting Barnstable roads this week. The project, a key component of the Commonwealth’s efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, got its undersea cables on shore this week. As part of the work, portions of...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A
ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
capecod.com
Hyannis Fire offers Intro Into First Aid & CPR course
HYANNIS – From Hyannis Fire: In light of the recent heroic treatment Buffalo Bill’s football player Damar Hamlin received and the need for rapid CPR and AED use for cardiac arrest The Hyannis Fire Department announces, with Barnstable Police and Town of Barnstable, a FREE “Intro to First Aid & CPR Course” The informal courses is welcome to all and is just 2 hours long. Please see the attached flyer for dates & times.
capecod.com
Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp
YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
capecod.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
capecod.com
Wellfleet’s Duck Harbor Vegetation Project to Begin in Late January
WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is preparing to begin a project to remove dead shrubs and trees from the Herring River’s Duck Harbor area. Officials with the Seashore said the goal is to promote native vegetation in the salt marsh. A recent accumulation of saltwater in the 120-acre floodplain has resulted in plants and trees dying.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet may just say “no”
The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.
capecod.com
Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building
WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Update: Steamship Authority Resolves Tech Issues as Nantucket Reservations Open
FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority officials say that technical issues that caused booking issues on their website today have been resolved, and they are now looking into the root cause of the issue. Despite the site’s virtual waiting room posing issues for some customers before 12:30 pm, the Authority processed...
capecod.com
Bourne Police seek public help in B&E at VFW hall
BOURNE – Bourne Police re looking for a bit of help for any information related to a B&E that occurred last Saturday at the VFW on Shore Rd. Several items were stolen. Please take a look at the attached photos. If you recognize the individual, vehicle or have any other information, please contact Det. Ryan Sweeney at 508-759-4420 ext 8141.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Business: Buzz Growing Around Chatham CBD Business
CHATHAM – For many people on the Cape, the jury is still out on cannabis-based products. Paul Borde gets it. “I was that guy,” he said. He was, that is, until a golf injury in 2018 led him to Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD. The pain was excruciating, he recalled, and Tylenol, Advil and other pain relieving medicines weren’t working.
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
capecod.com
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
capecod.com
Provincetown Short-Term Rental Certificate Fee Increasing Thursday
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown’s short-term rental certificate fee will go up to $750 per year starting Thursday. The change follows the introduction of two different types of certificates in December by the Board of Health; one for short-term rentals of less than 31 days and the other for long-term rentals of more than 31 days.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Tufts Daily
Tufts ends bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccination requirements
The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is no longer required for all university personnel and students, Michael Jordan, university infection control director, announced in a Jan. 5 email to the Tufts community. In addition to dropping the omicron booster mandate, Jordan noted that the influenza vaccine would become optional for all students on the Medford/Somerville and SMFA campuses.
WEATHER ALERT
Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
