The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.

ACUSHNET, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO