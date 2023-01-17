Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp
YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet may just say “no”
The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A
ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
capecod.com
Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads
BARNSTABLE – Construction for the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project is impacting Barnstable roads this week. The project, a key component of the Commonwealth’s efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, got its undersea cables on shore this week. As part of the work, portions of...
capecod.com
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies
DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
capecod.com
Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building
WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Hyannis Fire offers Intro Into First Aid & CPR course
HYANNIS – From Hyannis Fire: In light of the recent heroic treatment Buffalo Bill’s football player Damar Hamlin received and the need for rapid CPR and AED use for cardiac arrest The Hyannis Fire Department announces, with Barnstable Police and Town of Barnstable, a FREE “Intro to First Aid & CPR Course” The informal courses is welcome to all and is just 2 hours long. Please see the attached flyer for dates & times.
capecod.com
Bourne Police seek public help in B&E at VFW hall
BOURNE – Bourne Police re looking for a bit of help for any information related to a B&E that occurred last Saturday at the VFW on Shore Rd. Several items were stolen. Please take a look at the attached photos. If you recognize the individual, vehicle or have any other information, please contact Det. Ryan Sweeney at 508-759-4420 ext 8141.
capecod.com
Barnstable County Weighs Subsidy for Struggling Dredge Program
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates are planning to tackle the steadily declining funds of the regional dredge program. Officials said that the program is seeking an $842,000 subsidy to offset equipment costs and other expenses, as well as lower-than-average rates, according to Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom.
capecod.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
capecod.com
Provincetown Schools Get Funding to Improve Air Quality
PROVINCETOWN – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has provided $100,000 to Provincetown for improvements to air quality. They money will be used to renovate ventilation equipment at the facilities along Winslow Street as well as in their Early Learning Center. Indoor HVAC upgrades and air exchange...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Business: Buzz Growing Around Chatham CBD Business
CHATHAM – For many people on the Cape, the jury is still out on cannabis-based products. Paul Borde gets it. “I was that guy,” he said. He was, that is, until a golf injury in 2018 led him to Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD. The pain was excruciating, he recalled, and Tylenol, Advil and other pain relieving medicines weren’t working.
iheart.com
Owner Of Edaville Railroad In Carver Unveils Plans To Build On Site Housing
CARVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The show will go on for Edaville Railroad for years to come, as the owner of the amusement park in Carver announces plans for seven housing complexes to be built on the property. In total, the project will result in 300 apartment units available at varying rates.
capecod.com
Wellfleet Police to offer Citizens Police Academy
WELLFLEET – Beginning on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 6-8:30pm, and continuing Tuesdays at the same time through the end of March, the Wellfleet Police Department will be conducting the 2nd session of our Citizen Police Academy at the Wellfleet Police facility. Participants will be introduced to all phases of the police profession, as well as the Criminal Justice System.
capecod.com
Vehicle crashes through woods into cranberry bog in Chatham
CHATHAM – A vehicle reportedly crashed through a wooded area ending up in a cranberry bog in Chatham. The incident happened sometime after 4 PM Tuesday off Crowell Road near Branches Bar and Cafe. Firefighters were able to reach the scene and determine the driver had escaped any serious injury. Chatham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Harwich Awash In Free Cash
HARWICH – The town’s free cash is at a record-high level and selectmen are examining how to spend it. For fiscal 2022, which ended July 1, free cash was certified at $7,488.155. That money is available to spend this year. “There is considerable interest in free cash given...
capecod.com
Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation
YARMOUTH – A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly amputating a finger. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Saturn Lane. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
