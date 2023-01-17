ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sigsafe365
2d ago

Nothing will change for the better! Low level voters elected a continuation of this 8 year nightmare!

Yobe
2d ago

A slap in the face to white Democratic voters. . Just another way for the Democratic Party to get votes.

Pennsylvania Business Report

Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight

Pennsylvania Republicans this week laid their cards on the table with a written list of demands aimed at killing the reviled Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) one way or another. Twenty-seven GOP state senators fired off a five-page letter to newly inaugurated Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro calling on the state to either walk away entirely […] The post Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Shapiro Sworn-In As 48th Governor In Pennsylvania

Governor Josh Shapiro vowed to be a leader for all people as he took the oath of office yesterday. The Democrat Shapiro was sworn-in as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon. “To those who didn’t cast a vote for me, I heard you too. And I will do my...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Governor Shapiro Signs First Executive Order

Governor Shapiro’s first Executive Order instructs the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings. Shapiro Administration launches new website listing all open Commonwealth jobs – currently nearly 550 postings – that don’t require a four-year degree. Wednesday, on his first full...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to wear religious garb, insignia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously approved a bill to eliminate a section from the state’s Education Code that prohibits teachers from wearing anything that is a sign of their faith or demonstration. According to the measure’s sponsors, Senators Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and Judy Schwank (D-Berks), the measure will eliminate a section […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania lawmakers want to require schools to commemorate Jan. 6

A trio of Pennsylvania state lawmakers have plans to introduce legislation in the Keystone State that would require all schools to commemorate Jan. 6. In a memorandum to the state Senate last month, state Sen. Art Haywood (D) said he planned to introduce legislation that would require all schools in the state annually observe Jan. 6. The bill is a companion to another bill that designated the 2023 anniversary date as "1/6 Day.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Five takeaways from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inaugural speech

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday delivered an inauguration speech touching on big themes, but skirted naming any specific policy initiatives. Shapiro recognized the lawmakers and four former governors sitting behind him, including his immediate predecessor, Tom Wolf. Diving into the substance of his speech, Shapiro touted his cabinet and administrative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s lost over 250K residents in past decade. It isn’t due to lack of talent, resources. | Opinion

Pennsylvania brims with natural resources and human talent – but for the past eight years, the state’s heavy regulatory hand has often restrained opportunities for innovation. With a new gubernatorial administration and state legislature, including a newly elected Speaker of the House who has pledged to lead as an Independent, Pennsylvania has a choice to make: embrace its potential as a leader of the Northeast, or allow more bureaucracy to crush it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

That’s a Wrap: 2023 PA Farm Show Highlights Pennsylvania Agriculture

Harrisburg, PA – The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up Saturday, after eight days packed with hundreds of enlightening and entertaining events, highlighting the Pennsylvanians behind our strong, resilient roots, strategic investments and innovations feeding our economy and future. (Highlight video by Joan Freeman, BCTV) “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, in 2020, there were 18,720 tax returns filed in the Keystone State that had...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

