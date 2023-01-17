ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

capecod.com

Provincetown’s Lobster Pot For Sale, Listed at $14 Million

PROVINCETOWN – A landmark restaurant in Provincetown has been put on the market. The Lobster Pot is listed for sale at a price of $14 million, according to Weichert. The listing notes that the business is in the top .5% of restaurants in the United States. A writeup on...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable County Weighs Subsidy for Struggling Dredge Program

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates are planning to tackle the steadily declining funds of the regional dredge program. Officials said that the program is seeking an $842,000 subsidy to offset equipment costs and other expenses, as well as lower-than-average rates, according to Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Business: Buzz Growing Around Chatham CBD Business

CHATHAM – For many people on the Cape, the jury is still out on cannabis-based products. Paul Borde gets it. “I was that guy,” he said. He was, that is, until a golf injury in 2018 led him to Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD. The pain was excruciating, he recalled, and Tylenol, Advil and other pain relieving medicines weren’t working.
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A

ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
ORLEANS, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads

BARNSTABLE – Construction for the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project is impacting Barnstable roads this week. The project, a key component of the Commonwealth’s efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, got its undersea cables on shore this week. As part of the work, portions of...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet may just say “no”

The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.
ACUSHNET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies

DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest

NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
VERNON, VT
Dorchester Reporter

Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale

Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
WESTWOOD, MA
capecod.com

Wellfleet’s Duck Harbor Vegetation Project to Begin in Late January

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is preparing to begin a project to remove dead shrubs and trees from the Herring River’s Duck Harbor area. Officials with the Seashore said the goal is to promote native vegetation in the salt marsh. A recent accumulation of saltwater in the 120-acre floodplain has resulted in plants and trees dying.
WELLFLEET, MA
capecod.com

Provincetown Schools Get Funding to Improve Air Quality

PROVINCETOWN – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has provided $100,000 to Provincetown for improvements to air quality. They money will be used to renovate ventilation equipment at the facilities along Winslow Street as well as in their Early Learning Center. Indoor HVAC upgrades and air exchange...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

COMM Fire Department Offers Guidelines for Seasonal Burning

CENTERVILLE – As open burning season has begun in Barnstable, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department is reminding residents of the proper burning guidelines. While permits to burn are not needed anymore, officials are advising people that they must call the department and obtain permission each time they’d like to...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp

YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
YARMOUTH, MA

