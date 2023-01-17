ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Veronique Rabiot and Juventus directors test the waters in Tuesday’s meeting

On Tuesday afternoon, Veronique Rabiot held a meeting with Juventus directors at Continassa, with the main topic naturally being Adrien Rabiot’s contract renewal. The Frenchman joined the Bianconeri in 2019, but his current deal expires in the summer. The 27-year-old is currently enjoying what could arguably be the best football of his career on a personal level, so the player and his mother/agent are eager to pounce on the opportunity and secure the best possible terms.
Yardbarker

Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career

In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
Yardbarker

Chiesa’s Back! All the takeaways from Juve’s Cup win over Monza – (Opinion)

In late-October, Federico Chiesa made his return to the pitch following an injury nightmare which lasted for almost ten long months. Since then, the 25-year-old had displayed some flashes of brilliance here and there along with a couple of assists, but something remained lacking – a certain statement, if you will.
FOX Sports

Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup

ROME (AP) — Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for Juventus in more than a year and the Bianconeri beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 2-1 Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Chiesa, who was out for 10 months after injuring his left knee last January, took a pass...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Wingback Federico Dimarco: “We Were Hands Down Better Side Against AC Milan In Supercoppa Italiana”

Inter wingback Federico Dimarco feels that there was hardly a contest between the Nerazzurri and city rivals AC Milan in this evening’s Supercoppa Italiana victory. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 25-year-old stressed the view that the Nerazzurri had comprehensively outplayed the Rossoneri in order to win the Supercoppa for the second season running.
Reuters

Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
HollywoodLife

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Shake Hands Ahead Of Anticipated Soccer Match: Watch

In what could possibly be the last time the two soccer greats meet on the field, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi competed against each other on Thursday, January 19 as Paris Saint-Germain played an exhibition match against Saudi All-Star XI in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. To kick off the match, the two players shook hands, causing quite the commotion on social media, as Twitter fans went wild with their reactions. “Ronaldo will get a chance to shake the hands of the world cup winner, lionel!!!,” one wrote, in reference to Lionel’s historic World Cup win in December.
SB Nation

Sky Italy: Roma rejects loan with obligation bid from Spurs for Nicolo Zaniolo

If there has been one thread that has been constant dating back even earlier than Fabio Paratici’s tenure at Tottenham Hotspur director of football, it’s been an interest in signing Nicolo Zaniolo. So what’s this? Another Nicolo Zaniolo rumor? Well all right then, let’s talk about it.

