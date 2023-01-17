Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly
Messi scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead against a Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.
Cristiano Ronaldo baffled after winning Man of the Match on Saudi debut despite losing nine-goal thriller to Messi’s PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO had a baffled look on his face after being named the man of the match following his Saudi debut. The Portuguese star made his first appearance since moving to the Middle East in a Riyadh All-Stars XI against PSG. The 37-year-old showed he still had something to offer...
Ronaldo scores 2, Messi 1 as PSG win Saudi friendly 5-4
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Yardbarker
Veronique Rabiot and Juventus directors test the waters in Tuesday’s meeting
On Tuesday afternoon, Veronique Rabiot held a meeting with Juventus directors at Continassa, with the main topic naturally being Adrien Rabiot’s contract renewal. The Frenchman joined the Bianconeri in 2019, but his current deal expires in the summer. The 27-year-old is currently enjoying what could arguably be the best football of his career on a personal level, so the player and his mother/agent are eager to pounce on the opportunity and secure the best possible terms.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error
Ramos missed the ball when attempting to clear it.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
Yardbarker
Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career
In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
Yardbarker
No Ronaldo rule at Manchester United as star could sign new contract with bumper pay rise
There is reportedly no Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United, despite what other recent reports have suggested. This is according to Football Transfers, who have provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man Utd, with the England international looking set to earn himself a big pay rise.
Cristiano Ronaldo could link up with Real Madrid legend Keylor Navas again with Al-Nassr in transfer talks with PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be reunited with former Real Madrid team-mate Keylor Navas at Al-Nassr, according to reports. The pair played together at Santiago Bernabeu between 2014 and 2018. Ronaldo, 37, joined Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. And having recruited a star forward, the Saudi side are...
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Soccer-Agnelli warns of Premier League dominance as he quits Juventus
TURIN, Italy, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, who could face trial over the club's accounting, signed off on Wednesday with a plea for reform of European soccer to counteract the power of the English Premier League.
Yardbarker
Chiesa’s Back! All the takeaways from Juve’s Cup win over Monza – (Opinion)
In late-October, Federico Chiesa made his return to the pitch following an injury nightmare which lasted for almost ten long months. Since then, the 25-year-old had displayed some flashes of brilliance here and there along with a couple of assists, but something remained lacking – a certain statement, if you will.
Soccer-Ronaldo v Messi: the last dance in Saudi Arabia or a fresh start?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football for more than a decade and the world will on Thursday get the chance to see another contest between the Portuguese and Argentine, which may not be the last time they face each other.
Soccer-Special ticket for Ronaldo v Messi match fetches $2.6 million in Saudi Arabia
Jan 18 (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian businessman won the bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's celebrated rivalry in global soccer with a 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) bid for a ticket to their showpiece game.
FOX Sports
Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup
ROME (AP) — Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for Juventus in more than a year and the Bianconeri beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 2-1 Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Chiesa, who was out for 10 months after injuring his left knee last January, took a pass...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Wingback Federico Dimarco: “We Were Hands Down Better Side Against AC Milan In Supercoppa Italiana”
Inter wingback Federico Dimarco feels that there was hardly a contest between the Nerazzurri and city rivals AC Milan in this evening’s Supercoppa Italiana victory. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 25-year-old stressed the view that the Nerazzurri had comprehensively outplayed the Rossoneri in order to win the Supercoppa for the second season running.
Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Shake Hands Ahead Of Anticipated Soccer Match: Watch
In what could possibly be the last time the two soccer greats meet on the field, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi competed against each other on Thursday, January 19 as Paris Saint-Germain played an exhibition match against Saudi All-Star XI in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. To kick off the match, the two players shook hands, causing quite the commotion on social media, as Twitter fans went wild with their reactions. “Ronaldo will get a chance to shake the hands of the world cup winner, lionel!!!,” one wrote, in reference to Lionel’s historic World Cup win in December.
SB Nation
Sky Italy: Roma rejects loan with obligation bid from Spurs for Nicolo Zaniolo
If there has been one thread that has been constant dating back even earlier than Fabio Paratici’s tenure at Tottenham Hotspur director of football, it’s been an interest in signing Nicolo Zaniolo. So what’s this? Another Nicolo Zaniolo rumor? Well all right then, let’s talk about it.
Comments / 0