Premier League scouts watch Liel Abada, Celtic must act
English Premier League side Southampton sent scouts to watch Liel Abada at Hampden on Saturday. The Israeli winger came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, which sets up a Glasgow Derby Final against Rangers on February 26th. According to a report from the Daily Record, Nathan...
Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens
Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
A Different View – New View 67 Reviewed as Celtic beat St Mirren
Celtic welcomed ADifferentView to Paradise on Wednesday night as Ange Postecoglou’s side beat St Mirren. ADifferentView is a YouTube channel run by Motherwell supporter Stephen and in this episode, he reviewed the View 67′ facilities in the stadium. The fantastic brand new viewing platform was opened at Celtic...
Doncaster sign Leicester's Ben Nelson and Blackburn's James Brown on loan
Doncaster Rovers have signed Leicester City defender Ben Nelson and Blackburn Rovers right-back James Brown on loan until the end of the season. Nelson, 18, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rovers' League Two rivals Rochdale, making 12 appearances. Meanwhile, Brown, 24, featured 22 times during...
Report: Roberto Firmino Has 'Clear Tendency' To Extend Contract At Liverpool 'Until At Least 2025'
Prior to his injury, Firmino was showing signs that he was getting back to his very best form with nine goals and four assists in all competitions. The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the month increased speculation that Firmino's brilliant spell on Merseyside could be coming to an end.
Manchester City roar back to beat Tottenham in 'must-win' game
Manchester City pulled off a dizzying second-half comeback to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday.
Transfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer
Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
‘Talks took place…’ – Transfer expert drops Jude Bellingham update as Steven Gerrard blueprint laid out
Liverpool remain ‘optimistic’ about their chances of landing Jude Bellingham in the summer, even though personal talks between Jurgen Klopp and the player have yet to take place. This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg who noted that the Reds are keen on...
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
TRANSFER NEWS: Sunderland set to sign LOSC Lille winger Isaac Lihadji
Sunderland are set for a transfer breakthrough.
West Ham sign Danny Ings in £15m transfer from Aston Villa as they look for firepower to escape relegation zone
WEST HAM are on the verge of signing Danny Ings from Aston Villa in a £15million transfer, SunSport understands. David Moyes' men have shelled out on the former England international striker as they look to climb away from the drop. Ings, 30, has started just eight Prem games for...
Scottish Cup: VAR to be used at Celtic, St Johnstone & Hibernian
Watch Celtic v Morton (Sat, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Mon, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. VAR will only be in use at three Scottish Cup fourth-round matches across this weekend after most clubs opted not to pay for the technology.
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Scottish Premiership: Watch the goals in Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' wins
Watch the 14 goals from Wednesday's three Scottish Premiership matches as Celtic, Rangers and Hearts all win. Available to UK users only.
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
Scottish gossip: Noah Sadiki, Ardon Jashari, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ange Postecoglou, Michael Beale
Rangers face significant competition for Noah Sadiki, 18, with the Belgium Under-20 right-back also being chased by PSV Eindhoven and Lille. (Jeunes Footeux, in French) Ibrox manager Michael Beale is not interested in quick transfer fixes despite Rangers' injuries piling up. (The Herald) Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo would have...
Wood and Darlow set to leave Newcastle
Two senior players look set to leave Newcastle United this month with Karl Darlow and Chris Wood both leaving on loan. Wood arrived just last January from Burnley in a bid to help Newcastle avoid relegation. The transfer raised a lot of eyebrows when the New Zealand international was signed for £25M—it wasn’t the type of striker many had hoped the club would go for.
DONE DEAL: Bolton boss Evatt welcomes Man Utd attacker Shoretire
Bolton Wanderers have signed Manchester United attacker Shola Shoretire on loan until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due...
Newcastle make James Maddison transfer their No1 priority as Eddie Howe goes back in for Leicester star
NEWCASTLE have made James Maddison their No1 transfer priority, according to reports. The Magpies tried to sign the playmaker last summer with bids of £40million and £45m. However, Maddison stayed put at Leicester and has been in red-hot form this season with seven goals and four assists earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.
