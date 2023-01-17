ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Premier League scouts watch Liel Abada, Celtic must act

English Premier League side Southampton sent scouts to watch Liel Abada at Hampden on Saturday. The Israeli winger came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, which sets up a Glasgow Derby Final against Rangers on February 26th. According to a report from the Daily Record, Nathan...
BBC

Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens

Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Yardbarker

A Different View – New View 67 Reviewed as Celtic beat St Mirren

Celtic welcomed ADifferentView to Paradise on Wednesday night as Ange Postecoglou’s side beat St Mirren. ADifferentView is a YouTube channel run by Motherwell supporter Stephen and in this episode, he reviewed the View 67′ facilities in the stadium. The fantastic brand new viewing platform was opened at Celtic...
BBC

Doncaster sign Leicester's Ben Nelson and Blackburn's James Brown on loan

Doncaster Rovers have signed Leicester City defender Ben Nelson and Blackburn Rovers right-back James Brown on loan until the end of the season. Nelson, 18, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rovers' League Two rivals Rochdale, making 12 appearances. Meanwhile, Brown, 24, featured 22 times during...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
BBC

Scottish Cup: VAR to be used at Celtic, St Johnstone & Hibernian

Watch Celtic v Morton (Sat, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Mon, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. VAR will only be in use at three Scottish Cup fourth-round matches across this weekend after most clubs opted not to pay for the technology.
BBC

Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall

Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
SB Nation

Wood and Darlow set to leave Newcastle

Two senior players look set to leave Newcastle United this month with Karl Darlow and Chris Wood both leaving on loan. Wood arrived just last January from Burnley in a bid to help Newcastle avoid relegation. The transfer raised a lot of eyebrows when the New Zealand international was signed for £25M—it wasn’t the type of striker many had hoped the club would go for.
Yardbarker

DONE DEAL: Bolton boss Evatt welcomes Man Utd attacker Shoretire

Bolton Wanderers have signed Manchester United attacker Shola Shoretire on loan until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due...

Comments / 0

Community Policy