Juventus Legend Alessandro Del Piero: “Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez A World Champion Who Needs To Improve 2-3 Aspects To His Game”

By Toni Weeler
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Yardbarker

Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career

In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu: “AC Milan Must Respect Us After We Gobbled Them Up, Karma Always Comes Back”

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu feels that city rivals AC Milan will have to respect them after their emphatic 3-0 win in the Supercoppa Italiana. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the 28-year-old suggested that the Nerazzurri gave the Rossoneri a taste of karma for some of their Serie A title celebrations at the end of last season by completely outplaying them.
Yardbarker

No Rush For Romelu Lukaku To Return As Long As Edin Dzeko Playing Like This For Inter Milan, Italian Media Argue

Inter will not feel that striker Romelu Lukaku needs to be rushed back to fitness as long as Edin Dzeko is holding down the fort as well as he is in attack. This is the view in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInterNews, who argue that the Bosnian has given the Nerazzurri the luxury of time as far as Lukaku’s return to the pitch.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi: “We Played The Perfect Match Against AC Milan, A Pleasure Watching This Team Play”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that there is little that his team could have done better in their 3-0 triumph over AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana this evening. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the coach gave his reaction to his team’s performance to secure the Supercoppa trophy for the second season in a row.
HollywoodLife

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Shake Hands Ahead Of Anticipated Soccer Match: Watch

In what could possibly be the last time the two soccer greats meet on the field, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi competed against each other on Thursday, January 19 as Paris Saint-Germain played an exhibition match against Saudi All-Star XI in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. To kick off the match, the two players shook hands, causing quite the commotion on social media, as Twitter fans went wild with their reactions. “Ronaldo will get a chance to shake the hands of the world cup winner, lionel!!!,” one wrote, in reference to Lionel’s historic World Cup win in December.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Met With Potential Sponsors Whilst In Saudi Arabia For Supercoppa Italiana, Italian Media Report

Inter President Steven Zhang met with several potential new sponsors for the Nerazzurri whilst he was in Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President had meeting with potential new commercial partners as part of his agenda whilst on a three-day trip to the middle eastern country.
Reuters

Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.

