Juventus Legend Alessandro Del Piero: “Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez A World Champion Who Needs To Improve 2-3 Aspects To His Game”

Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly
Messi scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead against a Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error
Ramos missed the ball when attempting to clear it.
Ronaldo scores 2, Messi 1 as PSG win Saudi friendly 5-4
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
Cristiano Ronaldo could link up with Real Madrid legend Keylor Navas again with Al-Nassr in transfer talks with PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be reunited with former Real Madrid team-mate Keylor Navas at Al-Nassr, according to reports. The pair played together at Santiago Bernabeu between 2014 and 2018. Ronaldo, 37, joined Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. And having recruited a star forward, the Saudi side are...
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo to face Lionel Messi’s PSG in Saudi Arabia as CR7 sets to captain Riyadh All-Star XI in exhibition match on January 19
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the greatest players of all time, are poised to face off on January 19 after PSG agreed to play a friendly match against the all-star Arab XI. Ronaldo has not yet made his club debut, as we previously reported that he was unavailable...
Soccer-Ronaldo v Messi: the last dance in Saudi Arabia or a fresh start?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football for more than a decade and the world will on Thursday get the chance to see another contest between the Portuguese and Argentine, which may not be the last time they face each other.
Yardbarker
Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career
In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Soccer-Special ticket for Ronaldo v Messi match fetches $2.6 million in Saudi Arabia
Jan 18 (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian businessman won the bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's celebrated rivalry in global soccer with a 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) bid for a ticket to their showpiece game.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu: “AC Milan Must Respect Us After We Gobbled Them Up, Karma Always Comes Back”
Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu feels that city rivals AC Milan will have to respect them after their emphatic 3-0 win in the Supercoppa Italiana. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the 28-year-old suggested that the Nerazzurri gave the Rossoneri a taste of karma for some of their Serie A title celebrations at the end of last season by completely outplaying them.
Yardbarker
No Rush For Romelu Lukaku To Return As Long As Edin Dzeko Playing Like This For Inter Milan, Italian Media Argue
Inter will not feel that striker Romelu Lukaku needs to be rushed back to fitness as long as Edin Dzeko is holding down the fort as well as he is in attack. This is the view in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInterNews, who argue that the Bosnian has given the Nerazzurri the luxury of time as far as Lukaku’s return to the pitch.
Yardbarker
Photo – Inter Milan Striker Lautaro Martinez After Supercoppa Win: “Another Trophy To Take Home”
Inter got their hands on the Supercoppa Italiana trophy for the second time in as many seasons in a 3-0 win over AC Milan yesterday evening. The win means that the Nerazzurri have gotten their hands on some silverware at the first time of asking this season, whilst the fact that it came in a derby against city rivals the Rossoneri makes it even more special.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi: “We Played The Perfect Match Against AC Milan, A Pleasure Watching This Team Play”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that there is little that his team could have done better in their 3-0 triumph over AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana this evening. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the coach gave his reaction to his team’s performance to secure the Supercoppa trophy for the second season in a row.
Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Shake Hands Ahead Of Anticipated Soccer Match: Watch
In what could possibly be the last time the two soccer greats meet on the field, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi competed against each other on Thursday, January 19 as Paris Saint-Germain played an exhibition match against Saudi All-Star XI in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. To kick off the match, the two players shook hands, causing quite the commotion on social media, as Twitter fans went wild with their reactions. “Ronaldo will get a chance to shake the hands of the world cup winner, lionel!!!,” one wrote, in reference to Lionel’s historic World Cup win in December.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Met With Potential Sponsors Whilst In Saudi Arabia For Supercoppa Italiana, Italian Media Report
Inter President Steven Zhang met with several potential new sponsors for the Nerazzurri whilst he was in Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President had meeting with potential new commercial partners as part of his agenda whilst on a three-day trip to the middle eastern country.
Soccer-Agnelli warns of Premier League dominance as he quits Juventus
TURIN, Italy, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, who could face trial over the club's accounting, signed off on Wednesday with a plea for reform of European soccer to counteract the power of the English Premier League.
Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
Comments / 0