Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Super Lightweight' Vacuum That Rivals a Dyson — and It's 40% Off

“On the lowest power level it is able to suck up all the dirt from the hardwood and carpet” If you've long grown weary of pulling out a hefty upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean up a little mess, it's time to upgrade to a cordless device.  And right now, the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on super sale at Amazon; it's 32 percent off, plus you can take an extra $20 off thanks to a coupon. The stick vacuum is complete with a 400-watt...
ETOnline.com

The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Teflon Non-Stick Pieces: Shop Quality Pans for Every Budget

Nonstick pans are a staple in most home kitchens: they're generally simple to use, affordable and easy to replace. A quality non-stick pan that has been taken care of should last up to five years. But when your pans become warped, scratched or discolored, that's a good indication to begin swapping them out for something new. If you find that your nonstick pans aren't lasting despite proper care, it might be time to make the switch — dare we say upgrade — to stainless steel pans.
housebeautiful.com

There's an Amazon Plants Sale Right Now With Fiddle Leaf Fig Trees for Only $39

Nothing breathes life into a home quite like a new indoor plant. Leafy green beauties can brighten up and add decoration to any nook or tabletop. Whether you're a proud plant parent looking to grow your collection or you finally want to find a plant you can manage to keep alive, this major Amazon plant sale has some of the best prices we've ever seen for online plant delivery.
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Mashed

Aldi's Convincing Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Will Get You Through All Sundays

As America's favorite fast food restaurant with a customer satisfaction score of 83 in 2022, it's safe to say that people love their Chick-fil-A (via The Hill). However, despite how beloved the "home of the original chicken sandwich" is by foodies across the country, none of them can say they're obsessed with the eatery enough to swing through its drive-thru every single day of the year.
CNET

Are Meal Kits More Expensive Than Buying the Groceries? We Do the Math

Inflation may be cooling, but those stubborn grocery prices are still far higher than before the pandemic. While the average price of grocery costs shot up by about 12% in 2022, most meal kit services bounced between 5% to 8%, making them a better deal than ever. Not to mention the convenience of having all the ingredients sent and ready to prep a healthy meal.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
housebeautiful.com

The best flooring trends to look out for in 2023

A new year has arrived and so have the interior trends set to shape the months ahead. And when it comes to flooring, bold patterns, cosy carpets and neutral colours inspired by the natural world will be big in 2023. 'For 2023, giving our homes a new lease of life...
AOL Corp

Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan, and Now You Can Snag It for Just $13

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. It has 8,300 five-star ratings and comes in 27 different colors. Even though I lean into the occasional trend, the most worn items in my closet are always classics like a great pair of jeans, timeless riding boots, and simple cardigans that can easily complete an outfit (and add a little warmth). Recently, I’ve discovered I love wearing V-neck cardigans and sweaters the most, and, thanks to standout reviews from Amazon shoppers, I’m now eyeing this lightweight find that’s on sale in select colors for just $13.
People

People

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

