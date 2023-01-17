Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Sarabia leaves PSG for Wolves and relegation fight in EPL
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Spain winger Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as the relegation-threatened English club added another attacker to its squad for its bid to stay in the Premier League. The 30-year-old Sarabia, who represented Spain at the World Cup late last year, is...
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
ng-sportingnews.com
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United score, result as Michael Olise breaks United hearts and Casemiro suspended for Arsenal
Manchester United entered Selhurst Park with two goals in mind. Win to secure all three points and move within six points of leaders Arsenal was the top prize for Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils also had one eye on Casemiro, who was sitting on four yellow cards with a game against the Gunners looming on Sunday.
chatsports.com
A fan runs onto the pitch to take a selfie with Manchester United star Casemiro during their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
A fan has ran onto the pitch to get a selfie with Casemiro during Manchester United's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The bizarre incident took place in the 55th minute at Selhurst Park with United leading 1-0 thanks to a late first-half strike from Bruno Fernandes. More to follow...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule
Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
Yardbarker
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Chelsea agree transfer for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke - source
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
Shakhtar CEO slams Arsenal conduct as he reveals reason club sold Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea in £88m transfer
SHAKHTAR DONETSK's CEO has hit out at Arsenal's conduct over Mykhailo Mudryk - and explained why Chelsea landed the star. The two London clubs were locked in intense talks with the Ukrainian club over their young winger. But Chelsea won out in the end and signed Mudryk in a deal...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Arsenal are pursuing bargain Leandro Trossard because they have an astonishing £100m transfer lined up this summer: report
Arsenal's move for Leandro Trossard has come out of the blue – but it seems part of a longer-term plan
Wolves sign Pablo Sarabia minutes before Liverpool FA Cup clash as Spain star completes transfer from PSG
WOLVES have announced the signing of Pablo Sarabia from PSG only minutes before their FA Cup clash with Liverpool. The attacking midfielder, 30, arrives to try and give the side a boost amid their relegation battle. He is the third signing of the window for the Midlands club after they...
Yardbarker
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
Man Utd ‘in advanced transfer talks for Fulham flop Kevin Mbabu’ after just six Premier League appearances this season
MANCHESTER UNITED have been linked with a surprising and shock move for Fulham flop Kevin Mbabu. The Red Devils were not expected to be in the market for any new additions this month after snapping up goalkeeper Jack Butland on a free transfer and forward Wout Weghorst on loan. However,...
Newcastle make James Maddison transfer their No1 priority as Eddie Howe goes back in for Leicester star
NEWCASTLE have made James Maddison their No1 transfer priority, according to reports. The Magpies tried to sign the playmaker last summer with bids of £40million and £45m. However, Maddison stayed put at Leicester and has been in red-hot form this season with seven goals and four assists earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.
Yardbarker
Italian Media Praise Milan Skriniar’s Performance In Inter Milan’s 3-0 Win Vs AC Milan: “This Is Why PSG Want Him”
Inter defender Milan Skriniar put in a performance that showed exactly why French giants Paris Saint-Germain are so keen on his signature in yesterday evening’s Supercoppa Italiana win over AC Milan. This is the view in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica, via FCInterNews, who praise the...
Yardbarker
Wout Weghorst starts for Manchester United against Crystal Palace
New Manchester United signing, Wout Weghorst will make his full debut for his new side as they take on Crystal Palace tonight. After terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in November, the Red Devils have been without a recognised number nine. But they have now signed a Dutch striker Weghorst who they will be hoping can fill the shoes of the Portuguese man.
Yardbarker
Official – Inter Win Supercoppa Italiana For 7th Time After An Edin Dzeko Masterclass
Inter have defeated AC Milan in the final of the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana after winning 3-0 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Inter started the first half brilliantly scoring a wonderful worked team goal where Edin Dzeko was the architect and Federico Dimarco applying the finish.
Comments / 0