Boss Brendan Rodgers has questioned the focus of some of his squad amid Leicester’s struggles this season.The manager also hinted at the “invisible” challenges he has faced during the campaign with the Foxes two points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.They host Brighton on Saturday after four straight league defeats since the restart following last month’s World Cup – with Rodgers confirming James Maddison is in contention to return.Several players were expected to leave the King Power Stadium last summer, including Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard, but they remain at the club and Rodgers alluded to what he has had...

15 HOURS AGO