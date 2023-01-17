Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
chatsports.com
Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli fires parting shot in final press conference, claiming English football will attract ALL the best European talent and warning of 'inexorable decline' in the face of 'dominant Premier League'
Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli has urged European football to push for change, with the Italian fearful of the Premier League prizing away all of Europe's stars, thereby 'marginalising' surrounding competitions. Agnelli, who could face trial over allegations of false accounting at Juventus, was famously one of the architects of...
Popculture
MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25
Anton Walkes, a soccer player who was a member of the Charlotte FC of MLS, died on Thursday morning, the team announced. He was 25 years old. According to ESPN, Walkes was involved in a boating accident near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when first responders reached him. TMZ Sports added the accident involved two boats and Walkes was operating one of the vessels.
gamblingnews.com
Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League Odds, Time, and Prediction
Exactly one year ago, Liverpool and Chelsea were in the Top 3 in the Premier League. Ahead of their duel on Saturday, January 21, the two are occupying the #9 and #10 position, respectively. It’s fair to say that neither team can be proud of their recent performances, but the...
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Yardbarker
Bid rejected: Chelsea will have to pay much more for transfer of Premier League star
Chelsea have reportedly seen a £55million bid for the transfer of Moises Caicedo turned down by Brighton. The Ecuador international is one of the finest young players in the Premier League at the moment, and it seems Brighton would expect a great deal more than that to let him go, according to The Athletic.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Brendan Rodgers questions focus of some Leicester players amid struggles
Boss Brendan Rodgers has questioned the focus of some of his squad amid Leicester’s struggles this season.The manager also hinted at the “invisible” challenges he has faced during the campaign with the Foxes two points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.They host Brighton on Saturday after four straight league defeats since the restart following last month’s World Cup – with Rodgers confirming James Maddison is in contention to return.Several players were expected to leave the King Power Stadium last summer, including Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard, but they remain at the club and Rodgers alluded to what he has had...
Leicester City furious as drones were used to spy on training sessions ahead of Premier League clash
LEICESTER City chiefs were left furious after drones were used to spy on first-team training sessions days before a Premier League clash. Camera-bearing devices were flown over top players including England star James Maddison and manager Brendan Rodgers as they worked on secret drills this week. Security guards at the...
Yardbarker
A Different View – New View 67 Reviewed as Celtic beat St Mirren
Celtic welcomed ADifferentView to Paradise on Wednesday night as Ange Postecoglou’s side beat St Mirren. ADifferentView is a YouTube channel run by Motherwell supporter Stephen and in this episode, he reviewed the View 67′ facilities in the stadium. The fantastic brand new viewing platform was opened at Celtic...
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - December
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has won the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month award for December.
Lee Johnson's Hibs join battle to sign Sunderland defender
Hibs looking to rival Aberdeen to sign Sunderland centre-back.
David Moyes likely to be sacked if West Ham lose to Everton on Saturday
West Ham are clinging to the hope that David Moyes can turn the struggling Premier League club’s fortunes around but defeat against Everton on Saturday would likely mean the end of his time as manager of the London club. The Hammers are without a win in seven Premier League...
SB Nation
Conor Gallagher not looking to leave Chelsea despite enquiries from five Premier League clubs — report
Conor Gallagher has been subject to a few speculative exit rumors over the past few weeks — even though Chelsea’s spending spree has not (yet?) extended to midfield positions — but according to the Daily Mail, our Academy star is not looking to leave his boyhood club. Certainly not this month.
BBC
Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals
Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Fail To Go Ahead Of Manchester City
Manchester United have not moved ahead of Manchester City ahead of the Premier League Champions' clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. Erik Ten Haag's managed to come from behind against City last weekend to go just one point behind their rivals and go nine points behind top of the league Arsenal however they couldn't build on that victory.
SB Nation
The changing state of the January transfer window
The transfer window was implemented by UEFA at the start of the 2002/03 season - back when Sunderland were gearing up for what would be an embarrassing Premier League campaign. Before the new system, clubs could buy and sell players up until the end of March, meaning the ones who...
