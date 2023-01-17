ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Reuters

Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi

LOS CONDORES, Argentina, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field.
Shakira's "revenge" song against Piqué. The player's reaction is epic

Slide 1 of 6: Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué married in 2011. They had two children, Milan and Sasha. Unfortunately, their love officially ended in 2022, when the couple announced their separation. Shakira and Piqué, end of a love. Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish footballer...

