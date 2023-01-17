Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error
Ramos missed the ball when attempting to clear it.
Kylian Mbappe ‘rejected Liverpool transfer after PSG offered him out for astronomical fee’
KYLIAN MBAPPE reportedly rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer after being offered the chance to leave Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from PSG at the time. And at one stage last July, Mbappe was offered the chance to leave the French capital.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Accidentally Punched In Face By Keylor Navas
Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 after an early Lionel Messi goal.
Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly
Messi scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead against a Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.
Cristiano Ronaldo baffled after winning Man of the Match on Saudi debut despite losing nine-goal thriller to Messi’s PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO had a baffled look on his face after being named the man of the match following his Saudi debut. The Portuguese star made his first appearance since moving to the Middle East in a Riyadh All-Stars XI against PSG. The 37-year-old showed he still had something to offer...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
Ronaldo scores 2, Messi 1 as PSG win Saudi friendly 5-4
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Shakira parties with ex-Barcelona player following the release of hit song
Shakira has had a pretty good week. Following the release of her hit song with Bizarrap, Shakira has broken streaming records and has been at the center of most entertainment-based conversations. This past January 15th, Shakira shared some videos of herself and her friends, enjoying themselves at...
Georgina Rodriguez’s Net Worth: How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Make to Gift Him With a Rolls Royce?
The gorgeous Georgina Rodriguez is famed soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and the mother of two of his five children. Although the former Real Madrid player is worth a seriously stunning amount — more on that in a moment — Georgina has certainly managed to amass a small fortune over the past several years.
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi
Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi
Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand names his Premier League player of season so far… and it’s not Erling Haaland
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has named his Premier League player of the season, choosing to snub Erling Haaland. The Manchester City goal machine is many people's favourite to get the award at the end of the campaign. Haaland has been in exceptional form in his first season in England,...
Yardbarker
Ex-Barcelona player seen leaving Shakira’s house after party blasting Bizarrap song
Barcelona icon Gerard Pique is a magnet for headlines in normal times, but following his split with Shakira, the pair have gone public with their attempts to get one over on each other. The Colombian singer made no attempt to conceal who her latest song was aimed at in her...
Yardbarker
No Ronaldo rule at Manchester United as star could sign new contract with bumper pay rise
There is reportedly no Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United, despite what other recent reports have suggested. This is according to Football Transfers, who have provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man Utd, with the England international looking set to earn himself a big pay rise.
Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi
LOS CONDORES, Argentina, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field.
Why Barcelona are travelling to North African coast for Copa del Rey clash vs. Ceuta
After winning the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Barcelona are now off to the continent of Africa for Thursday's Copa del Rey tie.
Man Utd fans all saying the same thing after incredible touchline footage of Casemiro in derby with Man City emerges
MANCHESTER UNITED fans have sung Casemiro's praises after footage emerged of his passionate touchline display against Manchester City. United beat City on Saturday at Old Trafford when a controversial goal by Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Jack Grealish's opener before Marcus Rashford's winner. Casemiro stood out once more with a stunning...
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
msn.com
Shakira's "revenge" song against Piqué. The player's reaction is epic
Slide 1 of 6: Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué married in 2011. They had two children, Milan and Sasha. Unfortunately, their love officially ended in 2022, when the couple announced their separation. Shakira and Piqué, end of a love. Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish footballer...
Comments / 0