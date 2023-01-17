Liverpool FC Women have secured their fourth signing of the January window, shoring up their attacking options in bringing in 22 year old midfielder Miri Taylor. Taylor comes to Merseyside from Angel City FC in Los Angeles, having been selected in their inaugural NWSL draft picks last year. She played in 11 matches for Angel City, in central midfield, center forward, and right wing. Angel City’s season ended in disappointment, not making the playoffs, but the squad leaned on Taylor’s skills as injuries racked them.

