BBC
Doncaster sign Leicester's Ben Nelson and Blackburn's James Brown on loan
Doncaster Rovers have signed Leicester City defender Ben Nelson and Blackburn Rovers right-back James Brown on loan until the end of the season. Nelson, 18, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rovers' League Two rivals Rochdale, making 12 appearances. Meanwhile, Brown, 24, featured 22 times during...
Yardbarker
Premier League scouts watch Liel Abada, Celtic must act
English Premier League side Southampton sent scouts to watch Liel Abada at Hampden on Saturday. The Israeli winger came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, which sets up a Glasgow Derby Final against Rangers on February 26th. According to a report from the Daily Record, Nathan...
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
BBC
Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens
Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
Yardbarker
Celtic midfielder nears EFL move as medical completed
Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson is nearing a move to Fleetwood Town. The 21-year-old’s deal with the Scottish Champions expires in the summer and the player has been informed that there will be no extension forthcoming meaning that the player was free to find a new club. According to The...
BBC
Motherwell: Matt Penney returns to Ipswich Town
Matt Penney, who won two player of the month awards after joining Motherwell in August, has returned to Ipswich Town following the expiry of his loan deal. The 24-year-old arrived at Fir Park on a six-month loan from the League One side and was a resounding success. The defender started...
Yardbarker
A Different View – New View 67 Reviewed as Celtic beat St Mirren
Celtic welcomed ADifferentView to Paradise on Wednesday night as Ange Postecoglou’s side beat St Mirren. ADifferentView is a YouTube channel run by Motherwell supporter Stephen and in this episode, he reviewed the View 67′ facilities in the stadium. The fantastic brand new viewing platform was opened at Celtic...
BBC
Jamie McCart: Leyton Orient sign Rotherham United defender on loan
Leyton Orient have signed Rotherham United centre-back Jamie McCart on loan for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old Scot has struggled to break into the Championship side since moving from St Johnstone last summer. He has made just one league start and 10 appearances overall since moving south of...
BBC
Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest
German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Tottenham: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a rival on a downward trend in Tottenham. The Premier League is rolling and we enter a tough match vs Spurs. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Thursday 19 January 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.0 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Simon Hooper.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Sign Miri Taylor From Angel City
Liverpool FC Women have secured their fourth signing of the January window, shoring up their attacking options in bringing in 22 year old midfielder Miri Taylor. Taylor comes to Merseyside from Angel City FC in Los Angeles, having been selected in their inaugural NWSL draft picks last year. She played in 11 matches for Angel City, in central midfield, center forward, and right wing. Angel City’s season ended in disappointment, not making the playoffs, but the squad leaned on Taylor’s skills as injuries racked them.
BBC
Overcrowding reports at Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle "premature", says EFL's head of security
Authorities have "full confidence" in Sheffield Wednesday's safety operations after reports of overcrowding during an FA Cup tie against Newcastle, says a leading football security official. Some Newcastle fans claimed there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off at Hillsborough and they were crammed in. The government's adviser on safety...
Lee Johnson's Hibs join battle to sign Sunderland defender
Hibs looking to rival Aberdeen to sign Sunderland centre-back.
Newcastle make James Maddison transfer their No1 priority as Eddie Howe goes back in for Leicester star
NEWCASTLE have made James Maddison their No1 transfer priority, according to reports. The Magpies tried to sign the playmaker last summer with bids of £40million and £45m. However, Maddison stayed put at Leicester and has been in red-hot form this season with seven goals and four assists earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.
BBC
European Challenge Cup: Brive v Cardiff brought forward over icy pitch
Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app. Cardiff's European Challenge Cup game at French club Brive on Saturday has been brought forward by the hosts because of icy pitch conditions there. The...
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
Celtic v St Mirren (Wednesday 19:45 GMT) Celtic have Sead Haksabanovic, James McCarthy, Stephen Welsh and Anthony Ralston available again after injuries and Alistair Johnston is fit to start after being confined to the bench on Saturday. Ange Postecoglou is only missing Greg Taylor because of a hamstring problem and plans to freshen up his side.
Soccer-Referees to explain VAR decisions to stadium and TV audiences
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Referees will explain VAR decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences in a 12-month trial starting at next month's FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco, soccer's law-making body said on Wednesday.
BBC
Scottish Premiership: Watch the goals in Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' wins
Watch the 14 goals from Wednesday's three Scottish Premiership matches as Celtic, Rangers and Hearts all win. Available to UK users only.
Steven Gerrard is filmed feeding a bear at controversial private zoo in Dubai despite RSPCA warnings
Steven Gerrard has become the latest sporting star to visit the controversial Fame Park zoo in Dubai, with the Liverpool legend having been recorded feeding a bear.
