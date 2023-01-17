Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: Roberto Firmino Has 'Clear Tendency' To Extend Contract At Liverpool 'Until At Least 2025'
Prior to his injury, Firmino was showing signs that he was getting back to his very best form with nine goals and four assists in all competitions. The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the month increased speculation that Firmino's brilliant spell on Merseyside could be coming to an end.
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United score, result as Michael Olise breaks United hearts and Casemiro suspended for Arsenal
Manchester United entered Selhurst Park with two goals in mind. Win to secure all three points and move within six points of leaders Arsenal was the top prize for Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils also had one eye on Casemiro, who was sitting on four yellow cards with a game against the Gunners looming on Sunday.
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Yardbarker
No Ronaldo rule at Manchester United as star could sign new contract with bumper pay rise
There is reportedly no Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United, despite what other recent reports have suggested. This is according to Football Transfers, who have provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man Utd, with the England international looking set to earn himself a big pay rise.
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand names his Premier League player of season so far… and it’s not Erling Haaland
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has named his Premier League player of the season, choosing to snub Erling Haaland. The Manchester City goal machine is many people's favourite to get the award at the end of the campaign. Haaland has been in exceptional form in his first season in England,...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle keen on move for Chelsea trio?
Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United? | Spurs in for Pedro Porro? | Dortmund to move for Anthony Elanga?
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Two struggling Premier League giants collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea always seem to put on a show when they clash. This time both need to gather some momentum after poor runs which sees them both 10 points off the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have slipped...
Thrilling comeback puts Man City, Erling Haaland back on track as Spurs, Harry Kane get reality check
With a huge comeback over Tottenham, Man City statistically became the best team in Premier League history at coming back from multigoal deficits.
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
Manchester United's Luke Shaw agreed with early season benching - Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw admitted to Erik ten Hag that he deserved to be dropped at Man United earlier in the season before rediscovering his best form.
BBC
Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest
German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos declares interest in buying Man Utd
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company officially joined the race to buy Manchester United on Tuesday. Positioned near global software companies, consultancies and banks, the club has created a lounge on the main high street of Davos, a luxury Swiss ski resort teeming with billionaires and CEOs this week during the annual Forum.
BBC
Overcrowding reports at Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle "premature", says EFL's head of security
Authorities have "full confidence" in Sheffield Wednesday's safety operations after reports of overcrowding during an FA Cup tie against Newcastle, says a leading football security official. Some Newcastle fans claimed there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off at Hillsborough and they were crammed in. The government's adviser on safety...
SB Nation
Arthur Reportedly Set to Stay at Liverpool Despite Departure Rumours
Liverpool are mired in ninth, ten points off the Champions League places, and the club’s midfield—ignored the last two summers despite an aging core and widespread calls for a refresh—is for many the key reason for their struggles. Despite that, there appears no intention to strengthen the...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Arsenal secure £26m deal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton
Arsenal have secured a deal to sign Leandro Trossard for an initial £21m, while Chelsea are close to buying Noni Madueke from PSV for €40m
