Ronaldo scores 2, Messi 1 as PSG win Saudi friendly 5-4
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Soccer-Messi, Ronaldo start in Riyadh friendly
RIYADH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off once again after the long-time rivals were named in the starting line-ups for the Riyadh Season Team and Paris St Germain respectively on Thursday, ahead of an exhibition match at the King Fahd Stadium.
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly
Messi scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead against a Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.
Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi
Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
Barcelona president Joan Laporta asks for Ronaldinho's son to be given more time to impress on trial
Ronaldinho's son Joao de Assis Moreira has been seeking to secure a contract at Barcelona, with his trial at the club likely to be extended due to the support of club president Joan Laporta.
Soccer-Ronaldo v Messi: the last dance in Saudi Arabia or a fresh start?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football for more than a decade and the world will on Thursday get the chance to see another contest between the Portuguese and Argentine, which may not be the last time they face each other.
AC Milan Coach Stefano Pioli: “I’ve Improved As A Coach Compared To My Time At Inter Milan”
AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli feels that he has improved as a coach since his time when he was in charge of Inter. Speaking in a press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Supercoppa Italiana clash between the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach reflected on his two spells in charge on both sides of the Milan derby divide.
Official – Inter Win Supercoppa Italiana For 7th Time After An Edin Dzeko Masterclass
Inter have defeated AC Milan in the final of the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana after winning 3-0 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Inter started the first half brilliantly scoring a wonderful worked team goal where Edin Dzeko was the architect and Federico Dimarco applying the finish.
Five Things We Learned From Inter Milan This Week: “Easy Fixture List Must Be Capitalized On”
Inter swept aside a struggling Hellas Verona on Saturday evening to somewhat spare their blushes following their midweek jitters against Parma. The Nerazzuri needed extra time to deal with the second division outfit, which led to questions of a hangover following their disappointing draw with Monza the previous weekend. However,...
Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah combined... and several times more than Messi
The Portugal star is the highest-paid player of all time after signing for Al-Nassr this month
Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi: “We Played The Perfect Match Against AC Milan, A Pleasure Watching This Team Play”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that there is little that his team could have done better in their 3-0 triumph over AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana this evening. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the coach gave his reaction to his team’s performance to secure the Supercoppa trophy for the second season in a row.
Italian Media Praise Milan Skriniar’s Performance In Inter Milan’s 3-0 Win Vs AC Milan: “This Is Why PSG Want Him”
Inter defender Milan Skriniar put in a performance that showed exactly why French giants Paris Saint-Germain are so keen on his signature in yesterday evening’s Supercoppa Italiana win over AC Milan. This is the view in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica, via FCInterNews, who praise the...
Džeko inspires Inter to Italian Super Cup win over Milan
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Veteran forward Edin Džeko inspired Inter Milan to a 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan and a second straight Italian Super Cup trophy on Wednesday, adding to the Rossoneri’s woes. Džeko scored one goal and also had a role in Federico...
Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Shake Hands Ahead Of Anticipated Soccer Match: Watch
In what could possibly be the last time the two soccer greats meet on the field, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi competed against each other on Thursday, January 19 as Paris Saint-Germain played an exhibition match against Saudi All-Star XI in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. To kick off the match, the two players shook hands, causing quite the commotion on social media, as Twitter fans went wild with their reactions. “Ronaldo will get a chance to shake the hands of the world cup winner, lionel!!!,” one wrote, in reference to Lionel’s historic World Cup win in December.
Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Met With Potential Sponsors Whilst In Saudi Arabia For Supercoppa Italiana, Italian Media Report
Inter President Steven Zhang met with several potential new sponsors for the Nerazzurri whilst he was in Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President had meeting with potential new commercial partners as part of his agenda whilst on a three-day trip to the middle eastern country.
