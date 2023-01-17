ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Messi, Ronaldo start in Riyadh friendly

RIYADH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off once again after the long-time rivals were named in the starting line-ups for the Riyadh Season Team and Paris St Germain respectively on Thursday, ahead of an exhibition match at the King Fahd Stadium.
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
The Associated Press

Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi

Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
Yardbarker

AC Milan Coach Stefano Pioli: “I’ve Improved As A Coach Compared To My Time At Inter Milan”

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli feels that he has improved as a coach since his time when he was in charge of Inter. Speaking in a press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Supercoppa Italiana clash between the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach reflected on his two spells in charge on both sides of the Milan derby divide.
Reuters

Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi: “We Played The Perfect Match Against AC Milan, A Pleasure Watching This Team Play”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that there is little that his team could have done better in their 3-0 triumph over AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana this evening. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the coach gave his reaction to his team’s performance to secure the Supercoppa trophy for the second season in a row.
HollywoodLife

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Shake Hands Ahead Of Anticipated Soccer Match: Watch

In what could possibly be the last time the two soccer greats meet on the field, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi competed against each other on Thursday, January 19 as Paris Saint-Germain played an exhibition match against Saudi All-Star XI in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. To kick off the match, the two players shook hands, causing quite the commotion on social media, as Twitter fans went wild with their reactions. “Ronaldo will get a chance to shake the hands of the world cup winner, lionel!!!,” one wrote, in reference to Lionel’s historic World Cup win in December.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Met With Potential Sponsors Whilst In Saudi Arabia For Supercoppa Italiana, Italian Media Report

Inter President Steven Zhang met with several potential new sponsors for the Nerazzurri whilst he was in Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President had meeting with potential new commercial partners as part of his agenda whilst on a three-day trip to the middle eastern country.

