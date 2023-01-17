ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi

Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
CBS Sports

PSG vs. Riyadh All-Star live stream: How to watch Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo online, TV channel

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet again on Thursday when Paris Saint-Germain take on an all-star team composed of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players in Saudi Arabia. With the Argentine world champion a PSG player and the Portuguese talisman now playing his trade in the Saudi Pro League, the world will be treated to another instalment of arguably the greatest individual soccer rivalry of the modern era.
The Independent

Is PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI on TV tonight? Channel, time and how to watch as Messi takes on Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi meet once more tonight, going head to head in Saudi Arabia as PSG take on a Saudi All-Star XI.Ronaldo is still to make his debut for his new club Al-Nassr since signing a lucrative contract to join the Saudi Premier League club, because of a suspension rolled over from the end of his time playing for Manchester United.But he will captain the All-Star side against Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain in the one-off exhibition match.It could be the last time the two legends of the game go up against one another on the field, with their...
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti facing test of authority at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are looking to respond to two defeats in their last three matches, separated only by an unconvincing victory over Valencia on penalties. They face the first of those sides that beat them, Villarreal, in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night (21:00 CEST), seeking to arrest that run.
Yardbarker

Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Interested In Brentford Goalkeeper David Raya

Chelsea have registered their interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as Graham Potter continues to seek a keeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet for his squad. The club have been internally discussing the keeper's who could succeed Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea net,...

