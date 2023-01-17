ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi

Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
Yardbarker

AC Milan Coach Stefano Pioli: “I’ve Improved As A Coach Compared To My Time At Inter Milan”

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli feels that he has improved as a coach since his time when he was in charge of Inter. Speaking in a press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Supercoppa Italiana clash between the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach reflected on his two spells in charge on both sides of the Milan derby divide.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu: “AC Milan Must Respect Us After We Gobbled Them Up, Karma Always Comes Back”

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu feels that city rivals AC Milan will have to respect them after their emphatic 3-0 win in the Supercoppa Italiana. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the 28-year-old suggested that the Nerazzurri gave the Rossoneri a taste of karma for some of their Serie A title celebrations at the end of last season by completely outplaying them.
Reuters

Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
HollywoodLife

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Shake Hands Ahead Of Anticipated Soccer Match: Watch

In what could possibly be the last time the two soccer greats meet on the field, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi competed against each other on Thursday, January 19 as Paris Saint-Germain played an exhibition match against Saudi All-Star XI in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. To kick off the match, the two players shook hands, causing quite the commotion on social media, as Twitter fans went wild with their reactions. “Ronaldo will get a chance to shake the hands of the world cup winner, lionel!!!,” one wrote, in reference to Lionel’s historic World Cup win in December.
The Independent

Fifa 23 Team of the Year players and ratings announced featuring Messi and Benzema

The Fifa 23 Team of the Year has been revealed, featuring World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema.EA Sports announced the full XI on Thursday afternoon, sharing a short clip on social media, which also confirmed the overall rating for each player.Messi is the highest-rated card at 98 overall, with both Benzema and Kylian Mbappe handed a 97 rating.Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne also receives a 97-rated card, while England’s Jude Bellingham makes his Team of the Year debut with a 95 overall.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK suffering from ‘catastrophic’ impact of Brexit, says Asda bossRian Johnson says next Knives Out film will be 'very different' to Glass OnionLewis Capaldi pauses gig as fight breaks out during song: ‘They’re scrapping’

