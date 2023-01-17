‘I’m not crying, you’re crying’: Micah Parsons’ ‘girl dad’ moment on ESPN with Scott Van Pelt had America talking

Read full article on original website
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win
On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. The cheerleaders for the ...
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman share what Tom Brady told them about next season
Tom Brady is once again facing an uncertain future following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ postseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, and it sounds like he may be legitimately undecided about whether he will play in 2023. During the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s 31-14 loss, ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman... The post Joe Buck, Troy Aikman share what Tom Brady told them about next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Apologizes To Dak Prescott’s Dad
Stephen A. had to eat his words. Stephen A. Smith is known for having some wild hot takes. Additionally, sometimes he makes some large grandiose predictions that do not exactly work out in his favor. Well, that is exactly what happened on Monday as he told Dak Prescott’s father that his son would throw two interceptions.
Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt laugh off idea of feud: ‘Incredible’
Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt want the internet to know that they don’t actually hate each other. A couple weeks ago, Buck made a deadpan comment about only getting one question from Van Pelt on midnight “SportsCenter” after a lackluster “Monday Night Football” game between between the Colts and Chargers. Questions abounded about whether it was real frostiness or a joke, with sites like Barstool Sports asking if they actually hate each other or if this was a bit. Buck and Troy Aikman’s season as broadcasters came to an end after the Cowboys’ victory over the Buccaneers in the first...
🏈 NFL reveals playoff schedule
Monday - Dallas Cowboys 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers. CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES. Sunday, Jan....
NFL World Reacts To Nick Sirianni's Funny Announcement
Over the weekends, millions of football fans sat at home to watch the Wild Card round of the playoffs. There were likely millions who sat back with an order of pizza during the games. Well, the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff proved they're just regular folks by doing the exact same thing. "Nick ...
Tom Brady Speaks on His Future in the NFL
After losing badly to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Tom Brady kept it brief about his future. The GOAT is making no promises about next season. He frankly, didn’t even want to talk about tomorrow in his postgame comments. Tom Brady just didn’t...
Eagles-Giants playoff game causing fun in-home rivalries
The Eagles and Giants will face off this weekend in the NFC divisional playoff game. But inside some homes across the Delaware Valley, the living room will be divided.
Look: NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
It wasn't a good night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. They got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 after they were down by as many as 24 in the second half. They couldn't do anything on either side of the ball as their struggles from the regular season carried over in a big ...
Joe Buck closed his first 'MNF' season by mocking his fake feud with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt
Often times, the internet isn’t great at picking up on a joke. But even Joe Buck had reason to be surprised that the irony was lost amongst some viewers who thought he actually had a beef with his new ESPN colleague Scott Van Pelt. Buck and Troy Aikman joined...
Forget the kicking game, report says Eagles are gaining unfair advantage on one key play and ‘officials don’t care’
The Philadelphia Eagles played their way to the top seed in the NFC this year, and Saturday they will begin what they hope is another Super Bowl push when they host the New York Giants in the playoffs. But, it seems, the Eagles’ 14-3 record has put them under a...
FOX Sports
NFL playoff teams BUS rankings; previewing the divisional round
Wild card matchups are over, and eight teams remain as they face off for a spot in their respective conference championships. Last weekend had a lot of action as the Buffalo Bills narrowly escaped an upset against the Dolphins, the Jaguars had a wild comeback from a 27-0 deficit against the Chargers, and the Cowboys blew out Tom Brady and the Buccaneers even as kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points.
Injury Report: Cowboys, 49ers sit Hall of Famers to begin divisional round prep
The Dallas Cowboy barely had 24 hours of rest before having to begin their on-field prep work for the NFC divisional round. Meanwhile their opponent, the 11-wins-in-a-row San Francisco 49ers have been doing their mental exercises for four days now. Regardless of the lopsided nature, both clubs are tasked with being ready to go come Sunday evening.
Toby Keith’s 1993 Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football Intro Was Straight Fire
Man, it was a great morning to wake up as a Dallas Cowboys fan. Last night, in the NFC Wild Card round, the Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was never really close. The Cowboys dominated their way to a score of 31-14, and the...
Dallas Cowboys Fans FaceTimed With Deebo Samuel From Stands During Playoff Win
A worthwhile accomplishment to get a player of that caliber on the blower.
