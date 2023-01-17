ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Breezy with rain showers moving in

Today: Breezy with rain showers becoming spottier through the in the morning. More rain develops in the evening. That batch could be heavy and come with some thunder. High of 48°. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph and gusts to 30. Friday: Colder and breezy with a few snow showers. A...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17

ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

New COVID variant, XBB.1.5, may cause increase in deaths, hospitalizations

A new COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5, could contribute to a mild increase in hospitalizations and deaths in Michigan, according to an infectious disease expert for Henry Ford Health. The good news is that the bivalent booster shot, which became available last fall in Michigan, gives good protection against the new variant,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eater

13 Great Places in Metro Detroit for Takeout or Delivery

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Detroit is home to a plethora of takeout options. After all, it is the Motor City and Detroiters are always on the move. And when commuting around town, we need plenty of choices to keep us fed. From grab-and-go sushi trays, Jamaican-style jerk chicken, mountain-high sandwiches, packages of pierogi to heat up at home, to tried-and-true pizza and wings. With the introduction of Uber Eats, GrubHub, and other delivery apps in the region over the past few years, the options to have your favorites dropped off at your doorstep have grown exponentially.
DETROIT, MI
Maize n Brew

Jake Moody leaves Ann Arbor as the best kicker in Michigan history

Very few players leave Ann Arbor as the best Michigan player of all time at their given position. In fairness, there are 143 years to consider with numerous All-Americans in the mix. Sure, the hyperbolic takes will rain in for sentimental favorites, but most of the time that is recency bias, or the myopic expressed appreciation for a historic one-season run. Aidan Hutchinson comes to mind.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
littleguidedetroit.com

Best Places To Eat Ice Cream In Metro Detroit

Long, hot summer days require ice cream. Take the kids out for a treat and try some of our favorite ice cream shops around town. This local micro creamery is popular with kids and even more popular with parents. The ice cream parlor is also a bar so let the kids get something sweet and you can take home a pint of alcohol infused goodness – we recommend SoCo ToCo (Southern Comfort Toasted Coconut).
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball hopes for best after facing Northwestern team hit by COVID

ANN ARBOR -- Tuesday brought an announcement that was all too common the last two years, but not so much this college basketball season. Northwestern and Iowa were postponing their game, scheduled for Wednesday, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. Northwestern’s most recent opponent? Michigan,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

