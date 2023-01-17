Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: Breezy with rain showers moving in
Today: Breezy with rain showers becoming spottier through the in the morning. More rain develops in the evening. That batch could be heavy and come with some thunder. High of 48°. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph and gusts to 30. Friday: Colder and breezy with a few snow showers. A...
Downed power lines close both directions of I-696, causing major rush hour headaches for Metro Detroit drivers
Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with a traffic headache during the Wednesday evening commute as downed power lines have caused I-696 to close in both directions near the Detroit Zoo.
Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17
ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"
Detroit, the Motor City, is a city of resilience and hope. It is a city that has faced many challenges in its history but has always managed to rise again. The city's history is rich and fascinating, and it is a city that has played a significant role in shaping the United States as we know it today.
Morning Sun
New COVID variant, XBB.1.5, may cause increase in deaths, hospitalizations
A new COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5, could contribute to a mild increase in hospitalizations and deaths in Michigan, according to an infectious disease expert for Henry Ford Health. The good news is that the bivalent booster shot, which became available last fall in Michigan, gives good protection against the new variant,...
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Eater
13 Great Places in Metro Detroit for Takeout or Delivery
It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Detroit is home to a plethora of takeout options. After all, it is the Motor City and Detroiters are always on the move. And when commuting around town, we need plenty of choices to keep us fed. From grab-and-go sushi trays, Jamaican-style jerk chicken, mountain-high sandwiches, packages of pierogi to heat up at home, to tried-and-true pizza and wings. With the introduction of Uber Eats, GrubHub, and other delivery apps in the region over the past few years, the options to have your favorites dropped off at your doorstep have grown exponentially.
Maize n Brew
Jake Moody leaves Ann Arbor as the best kicker in Michigan history
Very few players leave Ann Arbor as the best Michigan player of all time at their given position. In fairness, there are 143 years to consider with numerous All-Americans in the mix. Sure, the hyperbolic takes will rain in for sentimental favorites, but most of the time that is recency bias, or the myopic expressed appreciation for a historic one-season run. Aidan Hutchinson comes to mind.
More drivers come forward to report buying bad gas at Macomb County station
We alerted you and the state over the weekend to a gas station in Romeo selling bad gas. The state halted sales after our report.
The Exchange Residential Tower in Detroit’s Greektown Achieves Major Milestone
LiftBuild, a wholly owned subsidiary of Barton Malow, has lifted the final floorplate on the Exchange Building in downtown Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood, capping 14 total floorplate lifts plus the roof […] The post The Exchange Residential Tower in Detroit’s Greektown Achieves Major Milestone appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
Tv20detroit.com
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
HometownLife.com
Northville Downs submits plans for new horse racing facility in Plymouth Township
Harness racing could be coming to Plymouth Township. Representatives from Northville Downs this week submitted a proposal to build a new operation in northwest Plymouth Township, just a few miles from the current location at Seven Mile and Sheldon Road in Northville. The current Northville Downs site was sold in...
littleguidedetroit.com
Best Places To Eat Ice Cream In Metro Detroit
Long, hot summer days require ice cream. Take the kids out for a treat and try some of our favorite ice cream shops around town. This local micro creamery is popular with kids and even more popular with parents. The ice cream parlor is also a bar so let the kids get something sweet and you can take home a pint of alcohol infused goodness – we recommend SoCo ToCo (Southern Comfort Toasted Coconut).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball hopes for best after facing Northwestern team hit by COVID
ANN ARBOR -- Tuesday brought an announcement that was all too common the last two years, but not so much this college basketball season. Northwestern and Iowa were postponing their game, scheduled for Wednesday, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. Northwestern’s most recent opponent? Michigan,...
