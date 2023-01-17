Read full article on original website
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tom Brady Hints At His Future Following Loss To The Cowboys
Tom Brady had an interesting reaction to his recent loss. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys last night by a score of 31-14. The score could have been a lot worse, however, Brady was able to throw a second touchdown near the end of the game to stop some of the bleeding.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Pro Sports Extra
There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB
Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Dallas Cowboys Must Not Return to Glory Under Any Circumstances
If the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, they will never go away.
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen
Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Apologizes To Dak Prescott’s Dad
Stephen A. had to eat his words. Stephen A. Smith is known for having some wild hot takes. Additionally, sometimes he makes some large grandiose predictions that do not exactly work out in his favor. Well, that is exactly what happened on Monday as he told Dak Prescott’s father that his son would throw two interceptions.
NBC Sports
Dak haunted by 'scar' of Cowboys' last playoff loss to 49ers
With the 49ers set to meet the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott still has last year on his mind. San Francisco knocked Dallas out of last season’s wild-card round in a game that came down to one weird, final series, ending with Prescott spiking the ball as time expired.
Popculture
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Russell Gage Hospitalized During Game Against Dallas Cowboys
Russell Gage was sent to the hospital during Monday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took a hard hit to the neck during the final minutes of the playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Gage tried to get up but couldn't, leading to the medical staff taking the field and checking in on him. They stayed on a field for a few minutes before taking Gage off the field in a gurney, according to ESPN.
dallasexpress.com
Allen QB Transferring to Frisco Emerson
Four-star quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. is transferring from Allen High School to Frisco Emerson High School. The Dallas Morning News reports that his father, former Dallas Cowboy Mike Hawkins Sr., decided that Mike Jr. and his brother Maliek would leave the Allen program after an alleged vandalism incident at their home.
nfltraderumors.co
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Alexander, 29, is...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
Joe Buck, Scott Van Pelt address rumors of feud after MNF broadcast of Cowboys-Buccaneers
Troy Aikman joked about it. Scott Van Pelt said it is “incredible to me how dumb people are.” Joe Buck just laughed. The rumored feud between Buck and Van Pelt was anything but, and the two laughed about the whole thing following ESPN’s coverage of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over Tampa Bay on Monday night.
Dan Orlovsky: Tom Brady Should Join Carolina Panthers Next Year
Most signs point to Tom Brady's tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ending with Monday night's Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Whether he retires or plays somewhere else in 2023, pretty much everybody is assuming he played his last game in a Bucs uniform. Since there is not a lot of content to be drawn from theoretical retirement scenarios, many daytime sports talk blocks have been dedicated to where Brady could play next year if he does not hang up the cleats. Such was the case on First Take and Dan Orlovsky got everybody's attention by suggesting...
