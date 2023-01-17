Read full article on original website
Sorting through 2023 Penn State roster developments since Rose Bowl
Now two and a half weeks removed from an impressive Rose Bowl victory that resulted in a No. 7 finish within national rankings, the 2023 Penn State roster outlook is gradually becoming more clear. A series of recent player arrivals and departures illustrates the whirlwind nature of January across college football.
Updating Penn State’s wide receiver depth chart for 2023; Nick Singleton absent from list of top freshmen, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a complete look at the Lions’ new-look wide receiver depth chart, plus standout running back Nick Singleton’s omission from a Pro Football Focus list of the nation’s highest-rated freshmen. Perhaps no other position on Penn State’s roster has endured...
Legendary LHHS football coach Don Malinak passes away
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Legendary Lock Haven High School football coach Don Malinak, age 90, passed away early Thursday at the Gatehouse Hospice at Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport, family members at his side. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Walker Funeral Home of Flemington and will be announced...
Thoughts on a Penn State coaching change, a recruiting add, transfer portal news: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders break down a wild last few days for James Franklin’s Penn State program. Taylor Stubblefield is no longer coaching the Lions’ wideouts. A talented wideout was added to the Nittany Lions’ roster via the transfer portal. And James Franklin added...
PSU parking is changing for Friday’s ice hockey, wrestling events. Here’s what to know
Expect heavy traffic in the area on Friday.
Penn State lands commitment from Pittsburgh linebacker Anthony Speca
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Penn State’s first big recruiting weekend of the new year paid off quickly. Linebacker Anthony Speca has made several visits to Happy Valley over the past few years. After returning to campus over the weekend along with several top high school juniors, he was ready to make the call.
Recruiting Notebook: Local Four Star LB Picks Penn State Over Pitt
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
As Penn State’s Big Ten wrestling schedule heats up, Cael Sanderson faces lineup decision at 157 pounds
Crucial Big Ten home matches against Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa — two of which will be conducted before nearly 15,000 people in Bryce Jordan Center and televised nationally — will round out the January portion of Penn State’s wrestling schedule, and there’s basically only one nagginq question on Cael Sanderson’s plate: Who will compete at 157 pounds?
State College boys hoops down Central Dauphin behind Braeden Shrewsberry’s huge performance
In a Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown, State College picked up a decisive 55-38 victory against Central Dauphin Tuesday. The Little Lions outscored the Rams 39-15 in the second and third quarters to blow things open and build a sizable lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Braeden Shrewsberry continued his stellar campaign...
West Perry defeats Biglerville in non-conference dual meet
The West Perry wrestling team defeated Biglerville, 50-12, Thursday night in a non-conference dual meet. 133: Laine Holtry (WPH) over (BIHS) (For.) 139: Blain Puchalsky (WPH) over Devon Ponce (BIHS) (Dec 5-4) 145: Tyler Morrison (WPH) over Joey Ney (BIHS) (MD 11-0) 152: Nolen Zeigler (WPH) over Seth Lady (BIHS) (TF 19-3 4:51) 160: Carter Nace (WPH) over Sean Sneed (BIHS) (Fall 1:34) 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WPH) over Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (BIHS) (TF 17-1 2:42) 189: Levi Roberts (BIHS) over Quade Boden (WPH) (Dec 3-2) 215: Mason Keiper (BIHS) over Matthew Rhoads (WPH) (Fall 0:00) 285: Anthony D`Angelo (WPH) over Mason Mentzer (BIHS) (Fall 0:36) 107: Ethan Rea (WPH) over Kye Nelson (BIHS) (Dec 8-1) 114: Brody Gardner (BIHS) over Ethan Rea (WPH) (Dec 7-4) 121: Jackson Rush (WPH) over Caden Kessel (BIHS) (Fall 1:28) 127: Adam Yoder (WPH) over (BIHS) (For.)
Blue-Haired & Brazen: Longtime Fan Electrifies Penn State Hockey
Pegula Ice Arena is home to Penn State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. During fast-paced games, it’s difficult to ignore the boisterous fans and even more deafening student section rightfully named the Roar Zone. If you’ve ever attended a game, you’ve probably noticed an adult fan...
Huskies' JaMarcus Shephard Linked To Penn State Vacancy
The wide-receivers coach has become a hot item in the college job market.
Nick Lepone, Isaiah Dyer pace Millersburg boys basketball in 57-42 win against Line Mountain
Nick Lepone and Isaiah Dyer turned in a pair of stellar performances to propel Millersburg past Line Mountain 57-42 Thursday. Lepone and Dyer combined for 46 points to spark the Indians. Lepone led the way with 24 points, while Dyer netted 22 points. The duo of Chase Shutt and Bryce...
Jasper Shepps, Ebel Gonzalez lead Juniata boys hoops to 46-31 win against Newport
Juniata built an early lead and didn’t falter en route to a convincing 46-31 victory over Newport Thursday. The Indians led 21-14 at the intermission but they didn’t let the Buffaloes back into contention. Shepps and Gonzales netted 15 points apiece to pace the Indians. Gonzales knocked down...
East Juniata boys clip Halifax behind strong outings by Jake Brackbill and Dylan Wagner
East Juniata rode a strong second half to a hard-fought 50-45 victory over Halifax Thursday. The Tigers led 23-22 at the intermission and used a 17-6 third-quarter run to build an insurmountable lead. Jake Brackbill and Dylan Wagner paced the Tigers with 18 points apiece. For the Wildcats, Judah Miller...
District 3 wrestling box scores: Chambersburg edges Cumberland Valley, Newport tops Upper Dauphin
A look around District 3 with results and box scores from Tuesday and Wednesday nights:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Parents of girls who want to play hockey rebut Pa. school district’s progress report
WILLIAMSPORT – The dispute between the State College Area School District (SCASD) and the parents of three middle school girls who want to play ice hockey is heating up. Last Friday the district filed a status report in U.S. Middle District Court detailing steps it had taken trying to get the girls on the ice.
Boiling Springs boys and girls swimmers sweep Trinity in MPC Colonial Division dual meet
The Boiling Springs boys and girls swimming team swept Trinity in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division dual meet Thursday. The boys score was 115-62. The girls score was 128-46.
State College Locals Bring Hand-Crafted Charcuterie Board Business To Centre County
Not many can say they got a business idea from a girls’ night with friends, but for Heather Heverly and Sarah Ehrlich, a seemingly normal do-it-yourself charcuterie board activity sparked the idea to create their own business. Ahhmazing Graze was created to bring to-go-style charcuterie boxes and grazing tables...
Dunkin’ set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year
The coffee and donut chain, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, will be in Centre Hall.
