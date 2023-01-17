ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

therecord-online.com

Legendary LHHS football coach Don Malinak passes away

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Legendary Lock Haven High School football coach Don Malinak, age 90, passed away early Thursday at the Gatehouse Hospice at Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport, family members at his side. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Walker Funeral Home of Flemington and will be announced...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
PennLive.com

As Penn State’s Big Ten wrestling schedule heats up, Cael Sanderson faces lineup decision at 157 pounds

Crucial Big Ten home matches against Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa — two of which will be conducted before nearly 15,000 people in Bryce Jordan Center and televised nationally — will round out the January portion of Penn State’s wrestling schedule, and there’s basically only one nagginq question on Cael Sanderson’s plate: Who will compete at 157 pounds?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry defeats Biglerville in non-conference dual meet

The West Perry wrestling team defeated Biglerville, 50-12, Thursday night in a non-conference dual meet. 133: Laine Holtry (WPH) over (BIHS) (For.) 139: Blain Puchalsky (WPH) over Devon Ponce (BIHS) (Dec 5-4) 145: Tyler Morrison (WPH) over Joey Ney (BIHS) (MD 11-0) 152: Nolen Zeigler (WPH) over Seth Lady (BIHS) (TF 19-3 4:51) 160: Carter Nace (WPH) over Sean Sneed (BIHS) (Fall 1:34) 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WPH) over Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (BIHS) (TF 17-1 2:42) 189: Levi Roberts (BIHS) over Quade Boden (WPH) (Dec 3-2) 215: Mason Keiper (BIHS) over Matthew Rhoads (WPH) (Fall 0:00) 285: Anthony D`Angelo (WPH) over Mason Mentzer (BIHS) (Fall 0:36) 107: Ethan Rea (WPH) over Kye Nelson (BIHS) (Dec 8-1) 114: Brody Gardner (BIHS) over Ethan Rea (WPH) (Dec 7-4) 121: Jackson Rush (WPH) over Caden Kessel (BIHS) (Fall 1:28) 127: Adam Yoder (WPH) over (BIHS) (For.)
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Onward State

Blue-Haired & Brazen: Longtime Fan Electrifies Penn State Hockey

Pegula Ice Arena is home to Penn State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. During fast-paced games, it’s difficult to ignore the boisterous fans and even more deafening student section rightfully named the Roar Zone. If you’ve ever attended a game, you’ve probably noticed an adult fan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
