CoinTelegraph

Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report

Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
Benzinga

Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt

The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
NASDAQ

Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
CoinTelegraph

FTX profited from Sam Bankman-Fried’s inflated coins: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the FTX crypto exchange, used his influence in the crypto industry to inflate some coins prices through a coordinated strategy with FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research, a New York Times report claimed on Jan. 18. As a way to keep FTX and the...
CoinTelegraph

Digital Dollar Project urges US to take action on CBDC development

The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) released a new version of its white paper "Exploring a U.S. CBDC" on Jan. 18. The project expanded the paper in order to examine central bank digital currency projects internationally, though its focus is still on the United States. The DDP introduced its “champion model”...
PYMNTS

Report: CoinDesk Considers Putting Itself Up for Sale

Cryptocurrency-centric news outlet CoinDesk is reportedly seeking a buyer. CEO Kevin Worth told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) the company had hired investment bankers at Lazard Ltd. to examine options that include a full or a partial sale. “Over the last few months, we have received numerous inbound indications of...
Benzinga

Why Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group Is Suspending Dividends

Digital Currency Group (DCG) has announced that it is suspending all dividend payments to its shareholders until further notice. What Happened: According to the letter to shareholders seen by Bloomberg, the move comes as a result of contagion in the crypto space brought on by the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil

Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
CoinTelegraph

10 practices crypto can borrow from TradFi to better protect customers

Crypto pioneers and decentralized finance companies often talk about their commitment to opening up financial opportunities to underserved populations, but that’s only half the battle in achieving success for this fledgling industry. Global consumers must be confident that the funds they invest with crypto companies are safe, secure and accessible for withdrawal when desired.
Reuters

Brazil court grants bankruptcy protection for retailer Americanas

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro court on Thursday accepted Brazilian retailer Americanas SA's (AMER3.SA) bankruptcy protection request, days after the company disclosed nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies that have sparked a legal feud with creditors and investors.

