Alabama State

Related
The Spun

An NBA Player Lost His Passport On Tuesday Morning

Jalen Duren is not with the Detroit Pistons this morning due to losing his passport.  The Pistons are hoping that he'll be able to rejoin the team in time for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Usually, a player wouldn't worry about this unless his team would be going to Canada, but ...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
defpen

Minnesota Lynx Guard Maya Moore Retires After Eight WNBA Seasons

Minnesota Lynx Guard Maya Moore has elected to walk away from the WNBA after eight seasons. Moore played her final game in 2018 and transitioned into a career addressing the mass incarceration system within the United States. Most notably, she spearheaded the effort to regain the freedom of her now husband, Jonathan Irons.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NC State commit’s viral video sparks debate

Treymane Parker is one of the top high school basketball players in the country. The four-star recruit is headed to North Carolina State in the fall. And while he’ll certainly grab a lot of attention once he starts playing college basketball, something else he did recently is also being hotly discussed. Parker, despite being listed Read more... The post NC State commit’s viral video sparks debate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Staffer Chris Ford Passes Away at 74

The family of Chris Ford announced on Wednesday that the former NBA player and head coach has passed away at the age of 74. Ford's expansive NBA career featured a three-year stay with the New York Knicks, spending the final portions of his Association tenure as a coaching consultant. Ford...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Noah wins hoops game on clay where father won French Open

PARIS (AP) — Joakim Noah, like his father, is now a winner on the clay at Roland Garros. The former Chicago Bulls center teamed with Gabby Williams of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm to beat former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer in a basketball game on the famed clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
sportstravelmagazine.com

WNBA to Play First Preseason Game in Canada in May 2023

The WNBA has announced that the first WNBA Canada Game will feature the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx on May 13, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It will mark the first WNBA preseason game in Canada. “Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the...

