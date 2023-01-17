Read full article on original website
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
An NBA Player Lost His Passport On Tuesday Morning
Jalen Duren is not with the Detroit Pistons this morning due to losing his passport. The Pistons are hoping that he'll be able to rejoin the team in time for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Usually, a player wouldn't worry about this unless his team would be going to Canada, but ...
Former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford, who made first 3-pointer in the NBA, dies at age 74
Chris Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with Boston in 1981. He also won two NBA championships with the Celtics as an assistant coach.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
How is LaMelo Ball perceived by the rest of the NBA? | Locked On Hornets
ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst joins the show to discuss Charlotte Hornets' star LaMelo Ball and his perception around the NBA. That and more on Locked On Hornets.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Chris Ford, who made NBA's first three-pointer, dunked on Julius Erving, dies at age 74
Ford averaged 15.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over his three seasons at Villanova before being selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of 1972 NBA Draft. Ford averaged 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 26.8 minutes per game across 485 career regular-season games in Detroit. He was traded to the Boston Celtics in October 1978.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Analysis: Runnin’ Utes return to December form, snap three-game skid with impressive win over red-hot Washington State
Utah basketball: Branden Carlson’s career night helps Runnin’ Utes snap three-game losing skid, rout Washington State at Huntsman Center
Minnesota Lynx Guard Maya Moore Retires After Eight WNBA Seasons
Minnesota Lynx Guard Maya Moore has elected to walk away from the WNBA after eight seasons. Moore played her final game in 2018 and transitioned into a career addressing the mass incarceration system within the United States. Most notably, she spearheaded the effort to regain the freedom of her now husband, Jonathan Irons.
NC State commit’s viral video sparks debate
Treymane Parker is one of the top high school basketball players in the country. The four-star recruit is headed to North Carolina State in the fall. And while he’ll certainly grab a lot of attention once he starts playing college basketball, something else he did recently is also being hotly discussed. Parker, despite being listed Read more... The post NC State commit’s viral video sparks debate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Knicks Staffer Chris Ford Passes Away at 74
The family of Chris Ford announced on Wednesday that the former NBA player and head coach has passed away at the age of 74. Ford's expansive NBA career featured a three-year stay with the New York Knicks, spending the final portions of his Association tenure as a coaching consultant. Ford...
Noah wins hoops game on clay where father won French Open
PARIS (AP) — Joakim Noah, like his father, is now a winner on the clay at Roland Garros. The former Chicago Bulls center teamed with Gabby Williams of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm to beat former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer in a basketball game on the famed clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday night.
WNBA to Play First Preseason Game in Canada in May 2023
The WNBA has announced that the first WNBA Canada Game will feature the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx on May 13, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It will mark the first WNBA preseason game in Canada. “Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the...
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984: Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James points: 38,104. Difference: 283 points.
