ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Thursday, January 19, 2023

All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Zoe Lyons, Jackson Director, MDHHS. Angela Machnik, Executive Director, Jackson Commercial Contractors Association. A Visit with Experience Jackson: Rachel Buchanan at Jackson Candy and Fudge Factory. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Thursday on...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Jacob Sinkoff, Emergency Services Physician, IEP Urgent Care & Dr. Jory Johnson, Resident Physician, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Joe Williams, President and CEO & Erik Lawson, CFO, County National Bank Jacob Inosencio & Melissa Burgett, Grow Jackson Groundhog Gallop & ORS Race Series. 9 AM and 11 AM.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Events of January 20, 21, and 22, 2023

Girls Skate and Try Hockey for Free. 6 PM to 7 PM. Thank you To CNB for sponsoring this event! JAHA Invites all the current girls in our association a chance to skate together! This Girls Try Hockey For Free event is designed to provide girls ages 4-9 the opportunity to try hockey in a FUN, safe environment with the trained coaching staff. No experience necessary! there with be plenty of assistance on hand to be sure your child has the best first hockey experience and answer any questions you might have. https://www.tryhockeyforfree.com/event_detail/1659 Optimist Ice Arena, 1300 West North Street, Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
wlen.com

American 1 Credit Union Announces Internal Promotion

Adrian, MI – American 1 Credit Union has announced the internal promotion of Keleigh Ballinger to the Vice President of Branch Operations. Ballinger has been with American 1 since July 2018 and has received several promotions since then. The VP of Branch Operations position provides support and resources to...
ADRIAN, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Sweetheart deal’

In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II

The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
Maize n Brew

Jake Moody leaves Ann Arbor as the best kicker in Michigan history

Very few players leave Ann Arbor as the best Michigan player of all time at their given position. In fairness, there are 143 years to consider with numerous All-Americans in the mix. Sure, the hyperbolic takes will rain in for sentimental favorites, but most of the time that is recency bias, or the myopic expressed appreciation for a historic one-season run. Aidan Hutchinson comes to mind.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy