Girls Skate and Try Hockey for Free. 6 PM to 7 PM. Thank you To CNB for sponsoring this event! JAHA Invites all the current girls in our association a chance to skate together! This Girls Try Hockey For Free event is designed to provide girls ages 4-9 the opportunity to try hockey in a FUN, safe environment with the trained coaching staff. No experience necessary! there with be plenty of assistance on hand to be sure your child has the best first hockey experience and answer any questions you might have. https://www.tryhockeyforfree.com/event_detail/1659 Optimist Ice Arena, 1300 West North Street, Jackson.

JACKSON, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO