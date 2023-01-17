ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Ars Technica

With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great

The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
The Verge

Tesla is planning a $770 million expansion of its Texas Gigafactory

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has notified the state of Texas of its plans to spend upward of $770 million expanding its already immense Austin-based factory. According to registration documents filed on January 9th with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (via CNBC and the Austin Business Journal), Tesla intends to construct additional facilities for what appears to be a battery cell testing lab, cathode and drive unit manufacturing facilities, a die shop, and an undisclosed 693,093-square-foot facility called Cell 1.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Jalopnik

Tesla Is Starting to Get Worried

Last year was supposed to be a banner year for Tesla. The company was spinning up new factories while expanding existing ones, continually raising the prices on its cars without seeing a drop in demand. Expectations were high for the top-selling EV maker in the United States. Then it all came tumbling down.
Cheddar News

Jury Selection Begins in Investor Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

"By Michael LiedtkeA Silicon Valley judge began questioning potential jurors Tuesday to hear allegations that Elon Musk cheated Tesla investors by claiming in a 2018 tweet that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private.The tweets fueled a rally in Tesla’s stock price that abruptly ended a week later after it became apparent that Musk did not have the funding for a buyout after all. Investors then sued him, saying that Tesla shares would not have swung so widely in value if he had not dangled the prospect of buying the company for $420 per share.Musk's tweet...
