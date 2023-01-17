ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Asset Manager Brookfield Eye Divesting Tech Outsource Company Everise For $1B

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago
  • Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM weighed selling technology outsourcing firm Everise for $1 billion as potential buyers flock in.
  • Canadian asset manager Brookfield spoke with financial advisers as it prepared a possible business sale, Bloomberg reports.
  • Other firms in the industry and investment funds expressed preliminary interest in acquiring Everise.
  • Everise, headquartered in Florida and Singapore, is an outsourcing firm serving industries like technology and health care.
  • Everise's customer and technical support services combine artificial intelligence, robotics, and cloud-based technology.
  • Brookfield agreed to buy Everise from private equity firm Everstone Capital in 2020.
  • Price Action: BAM shares closed higher by 2.97% at $31.89 on Friday.

