Canadian Asset Manager Brookfield Eye Divesting Tech Outsource Company Everise For $1B

Ivana Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump, has specified that her left-behind assets, worth $34 million, be split between her three children and two friends. What Happened: The Czechoslovakian-born first wife of Trump also tried to bequeath to her former husband Rossano Rubicondi, but he died before her. However, she did not leave anything for Trump, reported Forbes.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO