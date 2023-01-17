Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Wallace grain elevator tax deal is illegal, activists say; St. John could miss out on $200M
A nonprofit long opposed to a grain elevator planned for St. John the Baptist Parish says the tax breaks attached to that project are illegal, and has urged the parish’s assessor to place it on the tax rolls. The Descendants Project, formed in 2020 to advocate for the descendants...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Dec. 27-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 6, 7, 8, SQUARE 37: donation, no value stated, Joseph A. Day to Kathryn Day Hoover. N. MONEY HILL PARKWAY 79580: $275,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to Weston B. Acosta and Ashley Steele Acosta. NIBLICK ST. 73164: donation, no value stated, Alejandro Leyton to America A....
NOLA.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
NOLA.com
Pre-K slots are high in demand in St. Tammany. Applications set to go live next week.
The St. Tammany Parish Early Childhood Development Center is hosting a family event Tuesday where parents and caregivers of young children can apply in person for pre-K for the upcoming school year. During the "Krewe Du Kids" event, families will have the opportunity to ask questions and get more information...
NOLA.com
Letters: Even-handed Gov. John Bel Edwards will be difficult to replace
With the exception of top-level offices like president and governor, I’m generally opposed to term limits, an experiment that’s failed over and over again. Term-limited politicians are replaced by equally partisan and biased politicians instead of by non-political people who go on to change and improve things, the way term limits proponents had promised.
NOLA.com
Mandeville boater who went missing Jan. 8 drowned, St. Tammany coroner says
A Mandeville man whose disappearance from a borrowed fishing boat triggered more than a week of searching in Lake Pontchartrain was a victim of drowning, the St. Tammany Parish coroner's office said Thursday. Following an autopsy, Coroner Charles Preston ruled the cause of Billy Coile's death asphyxia by drowning and...
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
NOLA.com
In reversal, BESE votes to take new look at early learning standards
In an about face, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to take another look at new learning standards for the state's youngest students amid controversy on whether the benchmarks would allow politicized instruction. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had twice approved the revised guidelines, including on Dec....
NOLA.com
With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy
The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
NOLA.com
Mom indicted with murder after Old Jefferson infant died while she was allegedly impaired
A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted an Old Jefferson mother with murder in her infant daughter's death after authorities accused of her of being impaired when the baby suffocated on a bed, according to court records. Michelle Herrington, 40, was charged Jan. 5 with second-degree murder in the death of...
